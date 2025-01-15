Tuyển Software Engineer Source Of ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

1. Admin task:

• Work with several suppliers to deliver great services to employee relates to hotel, flight ticket and accommodation. Follow up and accomplish payment process with the suppliers.

• Manage office stationery, which includes: receive purchase request, create check-list to follow-up on import and export, deliver and clear out stationery on monthly basis.

• Receive, categorize, and deliver posts, documents, etc. to related department/staff. Record & check-up on sent-out posts as well as post-fee.

2. Reception task:

• Greet & welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office, and direct them to the appropriate person and office.

• Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls.

• Ensure the reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures).