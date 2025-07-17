Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

As a Software Engineer in LG CTO VSL, your roles & responsibilities will be one of team as follows:

1. System Core Engineer:

• Develop and maintain the native daemons / services

• Code review using Gerrit & GitHub

• Regularly discuss with remote teams on task planning and feedbacks exchange

2. Graphic Engineer:

• Work in Scrum teams for developing Graphic Framework including Qt compositor for webOS

• Triage problems, prioritize accordingly and propose a solution

• Defect review and track with other team members

• Communicate with developers and stakeholders in headquarter (Korea) regularly