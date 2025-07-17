Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
- Hà Nội: 272 Vo Chi Cong, Phu Thuong, Tay Ho District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD
As a Software Engineer in LG CTO VSL, your roles & responsibilities will be one of team as follows:
1. System Core Engineer:
• Develop and maintain the native daemons / services
• Code review using Gerrit & GitHub
• Regularly discuss with remote teams on task planning and feedbacks exchange
2. Graphic Engineer:
• Work in Scrum teams for developing Graphic Framework including Qt compositor for webOS
• Triage problems, prioritize accordingly and propose a solution
• Defect review and track with other team members
• Communicate with developers and stakeholders in headquarter (Korea) regularly
Với Mức Lương Đến 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor\'s degree in computer science / engineering or equivalent practical experience
• 5+ years of working experience in embedded linux environment
Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Training opportunities abroad and global working environment;
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
