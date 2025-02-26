Tuyển Software Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Software Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/03/2025
FPT Software

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thừa Thiên Huế: The Manor Crown, 62 To Huu, Hue City, TP Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Proficiency in Japanese (JLPT N2 or higher).
• Minimum of 2 years of experience in a BA/BrSE or equivalent position.
• Skills in teamwork, analysis, design, communication, and presenting in Japanese.
• Proactive, self-motivated, and positive attitude towards work.
• Proficient in UML, design, and modeling tools.
• Experience with financial and card-related projects.
• Solid foundation in object-oriented design (OOD) and object-oriented programming (OOP).
• Experience with Java EE, Object Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks, Java Server Pages (JSP).
• Experience with Struts, Spring, and/or Hibernate frameworks, RESTful programming, Java Batch.
• Experience with JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, and CSS. Proficient in processing XML such as XSD, XS, etc.
• Experience with Service Oriented Architecture (SOA). Databases: Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, NoSQL.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• International, professional, dynamic, and friendly working environment and culture
• Attractive Salary Package based on your competence plus Annual Bonus
• Annual Summer Vacation support from 1 Million VND to 6 Million VND and up to 3 days off work.
• Salary review once a year according to Company Policy.
• Annual leave according to Labor Law and Company Policy.
• “FPT care” health insurance provided by In-Smart and is exclusive for FPT employees.
• Excellent cost-free learning opportunities: Udemy/ ELSA PRO accounts for every employee & Udacity accounts for Managers, English/Japanese/Korean classes, sponsorship for taking certification such as PMP, AWS, etc.
• Relocating package: Special offer for senior level: Up to 100M (for senior candidates from Hanoi/HCM to Hue City).
• Relocation from Central (DaNang, QuyNhon, Quang Tri …) to Hue city with 30-50M (Special offer for senior level)
• Loan support: 4% interest rate (1 – 2 Billion VND package). (Special offer for senior level)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

