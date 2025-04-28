Tuyển Solution Architect TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Solution Architect TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/05/2025
TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Thành Đông, ngõ 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and develop end-to-end architectural solutions for complex business requirements.
Evaluate and recommend best practices in software engineering, development, and system integration.
Lead architectural design sessions and ensure alignment with overall business and technical strategies.
Develop architectures for cloud-based and hybrid (on-prem/cloud) solutions using AWS, Azure, GCP.
Architect scalable and secure cloud infrastructures, ensuring optimal performance and cost-effectiveness.
Oversee the integration of cloud services into existing systems and legacy environments.
Evaluate and integrate AI and Generative AI capabilities within architectural designs.
Collaborate with data science and engineering teams to implement AI-driven solutions.
Design and implement data platforms including data lakes, data warehouses, and data flows.
Ensure robust data integration, quality, and governance across multiple data sources.
Oversee backend development using technologies such as C# and Java.
Collaborate on the development of frontend applications using frameworks like React or Angular.
Ensure seamless integration between backend systems and frontend interfaces.
Act as a technical advisor during client engagements, presales activities, and proposal development.
Lead technical presentations, demonstrations, and workshops for clients and stakeholders.
Translate technical concepts into business solutions and effectively communicate them to non-technical audiences.
Work closely with development teams to ensure that architectural designs are effectively implemented.
Mentor junior architects and developers, promoting best practices and continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
Education:
Experience:
Proven experience (typically 5+ years) in software engineering, development, and architectural design.
Demonstrated experience in designing and implementing architectures on-premises and in cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP).
Experience integrating AI/Generative AI solutions into business applications.
Hands-on experience with data platform design, including building data lakes, data warehouses, and designing data flows.
Strong background in backend development (e.g., C#, Java) and familiarity with frontend frameworks (e.g., React, Angular).
Client-Facing Skills:
Experience in presales, client engagements, and developing technical proposals.
Communication:
Fluency in English (both written and spoken) with excellent presentation and communication skills.
Knowledge of DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines.
Experience with containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) and microservices architecture.
Certification in cloud technologies (e.g., AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Azure Solutions Architect, Google Cloud Professional Cloud Architect).
Familiarity with emerging technologies and trends in AI and data engineering.

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation
Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.
Opportunities for onsite work in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and many other countries.
Work and grow in a dynamic, creative, and professional environment.
Healthcare: Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care
13 months’ salary per year.
Annual salary evaluation.
Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fees, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HANOI (HEADQUARTER) F2-3 Thanh Dong Building, 19 Lane To Huu Str, Nam Tu Liem Dist, Hanoi, Vietnam

