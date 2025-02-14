Tuyển System Administrator AlphaH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

About the Role

We are seeking a motivated and versatile individual to join our growing team in Ho Chi Minh City. As an Internal Accountant and Administrator, you will play a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of our business. This is a multifaceted position where you will handle a mix of accounting, administrative tasks, research, and operational support.

This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a dynamic startup environment, enjoys taking on diverse responsibilities, and is eager to contribute to the company’s success.

Key Responsibilities

• Execute financial transactions with banks and exchanges as directed by board members.

• Prepare and present internal revenue and expenditure reports on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis.

• Monitor business liabilities and manage expense payments.

• Compile management reports for the Board of Directors.

• Perform general administrative duties, including scheduling meetings, communicating with support teams, and booking travel arrangements.

• Conduct research as requested by board members.

• Assist with miscellaneous tasks related to daily business operations.