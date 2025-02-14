Tuyển System Administrator AlphaH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Tuyển System Administrator AlphaH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

AlphaH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
AlphaH

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại AlphaH

Mức lương
10 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

About the Role
We are seeking a motivated and versatile individual to join our growing team in Ho Chi Minh City. As an Internal Accountant and Administrator, you will play a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of our business. This is a multifaceted position where you will handle a mix of accounting, administrative tasks, research, and operational support.
This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a dynamic startup environment, enjoys taking on diverse responsibilities, and is eager to contribute to the company’s success.
Key Responsibilities
• Execute financial transactions with banks and exchanges as directed by board members.
• Prepare and present internal revenue and expenditure reports on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis.
• Monitor business liabilities and manage expense payments.
• Compile management reports for the Board of Directors.
• Perform general administrative duties, including scheduling meetings, communicating with support teams, and booking travel arrangements.
• Conduct research as requested by board members.
• Assist with miscellaneous tasks related to daily business operations.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại AlphaH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Have the opportunity to work in a fast-paced and dynamic industry with a small, supportive team.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AlphaH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AlphaH

AlphaH

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Mr. Ben

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

