Tuyển System Engineer CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển System Engineer CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI

System Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Nước Ngoài

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Customer support related to health check system implementation Tailor software package settings for each customer Attend customer meetings Record meeting minutes Draft technical requirements documents Post-development testing Instruct customers on how to use the system
Customer support related to health check system implementation
Tailor software package settings for each customer
Attend customer meetings
Record meeting minutes
Draft technical requirements documents
Post-development testing
Instruct customers on how to use the system
Support phase:
Meetings Design Install settings Testing Deployment User guide Support for answering questions
Meetings
Design
Install settings
Testing
Deployment
User guide
Support for answering questions

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Knowledge of SQL (no development experience required) Experience with VBA Experience working as an implementation engineer (SE) Knowledge related to the medical field Good communication skills: need someone who can take initiative, not just wait for work to be assigned but must proactively contact and work Someone with the potential to become a project leader in the future Ability to travel High understanding of IT Age limit: Under 45 years old
Knowledge of SQL (no development experience required)
Experience with VBA
Experience working as an implementation engineer (SE)
Knowledge related to the medical field
Good communication skills: need someone who can take initiative, not just wait for work to be assigned but must proactively contact and work
Someone with the potential to become a project leader in the future
Ability to travel
High understanding of IT
Age limit: Under 45 years old
Preferred:
Experience with VBA Japanese from N2 and above
Japanese from N2 and above

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses. More discussion at the interview. Work location: Osaka, Japan.
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
More discussion at the interview.
Work location: Osaka, Japan.
Working time: 08:45 – 17:30 (140h - 180h/month).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: quận 1 HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-system-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-job211144
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển System Engineer Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cty TNHH Thundersoft Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM V1000 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM V1000 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom V1000 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom V1000 TOP CÔNG TY
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH MTV ỨNG DỤNG KỸ THUẬT VÀ SẢN XUẤT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MTV ỨNG DỤNG KỸ THUẬT VÀ SẢN XUẤT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY BƯU ĐIỆN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH Otani U.P. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Otani U.P.
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo
Tới 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Tổng công ty Công nghệ - Viễn thông Toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Tổng công ty Công nghệ - Viễn thông Toàn cầu
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA
1 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ mạng và Truyền thông Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ mạng và Truyền thông Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVIS DIGITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAVIS DIGITAL
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 45 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
45 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ SAVIS
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MB SHINSEI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MB SHINSEI
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 34 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom
30 - 34 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HOLDSTATION VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,200 - 2,000 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HOLDSTATION VIỆT NAM
1,200 - 2,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SASEEME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SASEEME
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH Otani U.P. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Otani U.P.
18.5 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 36 Triệu Viettel Software
25 - 36 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm