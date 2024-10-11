Tuyển System Engineer CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Nước Ngoài

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Customer support related to health check system implementation Tailor software package settings for each customer Attend customer meetings Record meeting minutes Draft technical requirements documents Post-development testing Instruct customers on how to use the system

Support phase:

Meetings Design Install settings Testing Deployment User guide Support for answering questions

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Knowledge of SQL (no development experience required) Experience with VBA Experience working as an implementation engineer (SE) Knowledge related to the medical field Good communication skills: need someone who can take initiative, not just wait for work to be assigned but must proactively contact and work Someone with the potential to become a project leader in the future Ability to travel High understanding of IT Age limit: Under 45 years old

Preferred:

Japanese from N2 and above

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses. More discussion at the interview. Work location: Osaka, Japan.

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

More discussion at the interview.

Work location: Osaka, Japan.

Working time: 08:45 – 17:30 (140h - 180h/month).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI

