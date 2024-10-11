Tuyển System Engineer CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI
- Hà Nội:
- Nước Ngoài
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Customer support related to health check system implementation
Tailor software package settings for each customer
Attend customer meetings
Record meeting minutes
Draft technical requirements documents
Post-development testing
Instruct customers on how to use the system
Customer support related to health check system implementation
Tailor software package settings for each customer
Attend customer meetings
Record meeting minutes
Draft technical requirements documents
Post-development testing
Instruct customers on how to use the system
Support phase:
Meetings Design Install settings Testing Deployment User guide Support for answering questions
Meetings
Design
Install settings
Testing
Deployment
User guide
Support for answering questions
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge of SQL (no development experience required) Experience with VBA Experience working as an implementation engineer (SE) Knowledge related to the medical field Good communication skills: need someone who can take initiative, not just wait for work to be assigned but must proactively contact and work Someone with the potential to become a project leader in the future Ability to travel High understanding of IT Age limit: Under 45 years old
Knowledge of SQL (no development experience required)
Experience with VBA
Experience working as an implementation engineer (SE)
Knowledge related to the medical field
Good communication skills: need someone who can take initiative, not just wait for work to be assigned but must proactively contact and work
Someone with the potential to become a project leader in the future
Ability to travel
High understanding of IT
Age limit: Under 45 years old
Preferred:
Experience with VBA Japanese from N2 and above
Japanese from N2 and above
Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
More discussion at the interview.
Work location: Osaka, Japan.
Working time: 08:45 – 17:30 (140h - 180h/month).
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PGT SOLUTIONS TẠI HÀ NỘI
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI