Tuyển Technical Manager TMA Technology Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại TMA Technology Group
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for qualified Lead Java developers to join our team. You will be evolving in web application development in different fields, such as: networking, e-learning, logistics, Clinical Research
Lead Java developers
Responsibilities:
• Requirement managements, translate application requirements and use cases into functional applications
• Design, build, refactor, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
• Handle upgrades of third-party libraries (Spring, Hibernate, Log4J, and related libraries)
• Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
• Managing tech team and coordinating with product teams and business teams for on-time delivery
• Daily management work, coordinate with PM for making the project plan, guiding junior engineers\' daily work and doing knowledge sharing
• Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Have +5 years of experience in Java software development
Tại TMA Technology Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Technology Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
