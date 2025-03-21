Tuyển Technical Manager TMA Technology Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for qualified Lead Java developers to join our team. You will be evolving in web application development in different fields, such as: networking, e-learning, logistics, Clinical Research

Lead Java developers

Responsibilities:

• Requirement managements, translate application requirements and use cases into functional applications

• Design, build, refactor, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

• Handle upgrades of third-party libraries (Spring, Hibernate, Log4J, and related libraries)

• Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

• Managing tech team and coordinating with product teams and business teams for on-time delivery

• Daily management work, coordinate with PM for making the project plan, guiding junior engineers\' daily work and doing knowledge sharing

• Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies