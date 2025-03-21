Tuyển Technical Manager TMA Technology Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TMA Technology Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Technical Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Manager Tại TMA Technology Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for qualified Lead Java developers to join our team. You will be evolving in web application development in different fields, such as: networking, e-learning, logistics, Clinical Research
Lead Java developers
Responsibilities:
• Requirement managements, translate application requirements and use cases into functional applications
• Design, build, refactor, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code
• Handle upgrades of third-party libraries (Spring, Hibernate, Log4J, and related libraries)
• Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications
• Managing tech team and coordinating with product teams and business teams for on-time delivery
• Daily management work, coordinate with PM for making the project plan, guiding junior engineers\' daily work and doing knowledge sharing
• Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Years of experiences:
• Have +5 years of experience in Java software development

Tại TMA Technology Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TMA Technology Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TMA Technology Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 111 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

