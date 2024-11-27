Tuyển Manual Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

Tuyển Manual Tester BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/12/2024
BSS Group

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
10 - 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu

BSS Commerce is a leading e-commerce solutions provider. Our Services team is at the forefront of driving customer success and business growth.
We are looking for a Tester dedicated to delivering our clients effective e-commerce (Magento & Shopify) services. The ideal candidate should have experience in website testing, possess strong multitasking skills, and demonstrate excellent time management to handle multiple projects simultaneously. Candidates with foundational knowledge or a career aspiration to become a Business Analyst are highly encouraged to apply for this position
Responsibilities
Engage in selecting product development and testing methodologies
Design test methods, test plans, and test cases
Prepare the testing environment, testing devices, and test data
Execute and review the testing process
Participate in product analysis processes
Play an essential role in various quality assurance and testing activities

Với Mức Lương 10 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
At least 1 year of experience in software testing.
Experienced in building test plan and executing test
Excellent multitasking and time management skills to handle testing for multiple projects simultaneously.
Proactive in work, with strong skills in keeping track of progress alongside stakeholders.
A mindset focused on delivering highly refined products.
Good reading and comprehension skills in English (as 100% of our clients are international).
Nice to have: Foundational knowledge or skill set in Business Analysis
Nice to have:
Note: Please submit your CV in English to apply for this position. We will narrow our search and proceed with candidates who closely align with this requirement
Note:

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Salary: 10-16M (review every 6 months).
English working environment with 100% foreign customers.
Daily implement professional testing tools (Browserstack, Jmeter, Internal bug logging system...)
Coverage of ISTQB certification fee and other advanced testing courses.
Opportunity to be considered for Business Analyst position.
Youthful and dynamic working environment with 95% members are 9x, we have many clubs: running, football, board game...
Convenient office on the 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th and 20th floors creative workplace designs;
The State statutory holidays and collective activities (team building, picnics, travel...) organized by the Company.
Other benefits according to the provisions of the Company and the Labor Code.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

