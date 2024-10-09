Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 11, 12 Lô 4, Khu Báo Nhân Dân, Đường Trịnh Văn Bô, Phường Xuân Phương, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Learn the system, analyze descriptive documents about the system, and design test cases. Execute writing test cases, test scripts for automation, test case APIs based on the system specification documents. Review test cases of other members. Do manual testing, run and read test script automation results, run test APIs. Perform bug log, evaluate bug severity, and keep track of bug status. Self-management of personal work and report progress to the leader. Assist the leader in human resource management, work management, and project progress. Timely report critical and block issues to leaders and stakeholders.
Learn the system, analyze descriptive documents about the system, and design test cases.
Execute writing test cases, test scripts for automation, test case APIs based on the system specification documents.
.
Review test cases of other members.
Do manual testing, run and read test script automation results, run test APIs.
Perform bug log, evaluate bug severity, and keep track of bug status.
Self-management of personal work and report progress to the leader.
Assist the leader in human resource management, work management, and project progress.
Timely report critical and block issues to leaders and stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 1 years of experience, ability to work in English. Experienced in testing APIs using Postman, Soap UI. Proficient use of SQL queries. Experienced and knowledgeable in programming; being able to do automation is an advantage. Understand the testing and product development processes. Experience working under an Agile (Scrum) model. Ability to communicate and solve problems independently. Ability to learn new knowledge and skills if instructed.
From 1 years of experience, ability to work in English.
Experienced in testing APIs using Postman, Soap UI.
Proficient use of SQL queries.
Experienced and knowledgeable in programming; being able to do automation is an advantage.
Understand the testing and product development processes.
Experience working under an Agile (Scrum) model.
Ability to communicate and solve problems independently.
Ability to learn new knowledge and skills if instructed.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Enjoying fulfill 100% salary during probation. Review salary 2 times/yearly. Bonus 13th salary (Base on company regulation) Bonus monthly base on feedbackof customer and ending project (if any) base on Company regulation. Beside attend full fill Social insurance for Employee basing on Labour Law and company regulation, Employee be enjoyed by PVI health care after pass probation.
Enjoying fulfill 100% salary during probation.
Review salary 2 times/yearly.
Bonus 13th salary (Base on company regulation)
Bonus monthly base on feedbackof customer and ending project (if any) base on Company regulation.
Beside attend full fill Social insurance for Employee basing on Labour Law and company regulation, Employee be enjoyed by PVI health care after pass probation.
Activities from BMBSoft environment.
You be attended football team, Table Soccer, Pes Club...on Wednesday weekly. Enjoying HAPPY TIME together on Friday weekly. Beside that you attend all mini games which is celebrated by team. Be received presents on occasions: Birthdays, Middle Moon, The holiday of national days base on company’s regulation. Enjoying team-building and travel yearly base on company’s regulation. All activity which be solidarity and engagement with team.
You be attended football team, Table Soccer, Pes Club...on Wednesday weekly.
Enjoying HAPPY TIME together on Friday weekly.
Beside that you attend all mini games which is celebrated by team.
Be received presents on occasions: Birthdays, Middle Moon, The holiday of national days base on company’s regulation.
Enjoying team-building and travel yearly base on company’s regulation.
All activity which be solidarity and engagement with team.
Opportunity from BMBSoft
Working in a young, dynamic, friendly and professional environment with clear procedures, fast and fully-equipped systems. Working directly with foreign customers, experienced team members, such as: product owner, SA, Technical, Designer ... and communicating in English daily. Joining in many projects, complex businesses requirements and handling big data issues. Taking part in soft skills training courses and professional skills with team members. The Company’s working hours are from 9:00am to 6:00pm on Monday to Friday.
Working in a young, dynamic, friendly and professional environment with clear procedures, fast and fully-equipped systems.
Working directly with foreign customers, experienced team members, such as: product owner, SA, Technical, Designer ... and communicating in English daily.
Joining in many projects, complex businesses requirements and handling big data issues.
Taking part in soft skills training courses and professional skills with team members.
The Company’s working hours are from 9:00am to 6:00pm on Monday to Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 11, 12 Lô 4, Khu Báo Nhân Dân, Đường Trịnh Văn Bô, Phường Xuân Phương, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

