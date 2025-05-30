Tuyển Manual Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Manual Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/07/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Manual Tester

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ba Đình, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Receiving requests for testing products and services on the digital application platform of Digital Banking services for Retail/Corporate customers and ecosystem
Analyzing and evaluating the cause of errors after go-live
Conducting research, analyzing and clarifying requirements, building testing strategies for product and service requirements
Building testing plans, writing scripts, creating test reports, reporting test errors
Building documentation for requirements after implementation
Performing testing and evaluating product quality
Coordinating work within the team according to Agile/Scrum

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least 2 years of experience, possessing general knowledge of banking and understanding banking operations
Having experience in software testing, APIs, and databases (DB)
Having experience in testing within the insurance / finance / banking sectors
Performing system testing, including planning, creating test scenarios, executing tests, and reporting results
Being responsible for performing system testing, writing test scripts / planning / executing tests, and reporting results
Managing arising bugs, coordinating with relevant departments to ensure timely and quality issue resolution before delivery
Complying with the software testing process and effectively applying test case design techniques
Having basic English reading and writing skills; having listening and speaking skills in English is an advantage
Having an ISTQB testing certification
Having knowledge of automated testing tools or performance testing tools

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 362/19 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-manual-tester-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job360901
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC TRƯỜNG HỌC TRỰC TUYẾN - ONSCHOOL
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng Thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Netcompany
Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Netcompany
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Manual Tester Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 27 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ DTDI
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester LIFESUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu LIFESUP
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 23 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
16 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty An ninh mạng Viettel- Chi nhánh Tập đoàn Công nghiệp- Viễn thông quân đội
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Viettel Software
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 29 Triệu Viettel Software
Tới 29 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH Minma Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty TNHH Minma Việt Nam
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ TDA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ TDA VIỆT NAM
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Viettel Software
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu NTQ Solution
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Viettel Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PARALINE SOFTWARE
16 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty CP Lendbiz làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Lendbiz
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Tới 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty TNHH Yopaz làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Yopaz
Tới 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BMBSOFT VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester BT Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu BT Group
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm