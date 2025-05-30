Tuyển Manual Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
- Hà Nội: Ba Đình, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Receiving requests for testing products and services on the digital application platform of Digital Banking services for Retail/Corporate customers and ecosystem
Analyzing and evaluating the cause of errors after go-live
Conducting research, analyzing and clarifying requirements, building testing strategies for product and service requirements
Building testing plans, writing scripts, creating test reports, reporting test errors
Building documentation for requirements after implementation
Performing testing and evaluating product quality
Coordinating work within the team according to Agile/Scrum
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having experience in software testing, APIs, and databases (DB)
Having experience in testing within the insurance / finance / banking sectors
Performing system testing, including planning, creating test scenarios, executing tests, and reporting results
Being responsible for performing system testing, writing test scripts / planning / executing tests, and reporting results
Managing arising bugs, coordinating with relevant departments to ensure timely and quality issue resolution before delivery
Complying with the software testing process and effectively applying test case design techniques
Having basic English reading and writing skills; having listening and speaking skills in English is an advantage
Having an ISTQB testing certification
Having knowledge of automated testing tools or performance testing tools
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
