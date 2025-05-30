Tuyển Manual Tester Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Receiving requests for testing products and services on the digital application platform of Digital Banking services for Retail/Corporate customers and ecosystem

Analyzing and evaluating the cause of errors after go-live

Conducting research, analyzing and clarifying requirements, building testing strategies for product and service requirements

Building testing plans, writing scripts, creating test reports, reporting test errors

Building documentation for requirements after implementation

Performing testing and evaluating product quality

Coordinating work within the team according to Agile/Scrum

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least 2 years of experience, possessing general knowledge of banking and understanding banking operations

Having experience in software testing, APIs, and databases (DB)

Having experience in testing within the insurance / finance / banking sectors

Performing system testing, including planning, creating test scenarios, executing tests, and reporting results

Being responsible for performing system testing, writing test scripts / planning / executing tests, and reporting results

Managing arising bugs, coordinating with relevant departments to ensure timely and quality issue resolution before delivery

Complying with the software testing process and effectively applying test case design techniques

Having basic English reading and writing skills; having listening and speaking skills in English is an advantage

Having an ISTQB testing certification

Having knowledge of automated testing tools or performance testing tools

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

