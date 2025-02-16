Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH CURIOO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 04 Nguyễn Ngọc Lộc, Phường 14, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

At CURIOO we aim to deeply understanding each child’s individual:

Learning Motivations as they react to different subjects, activities, teaching style

Areas of interests as they respond to new skills learning and classroom dynamics

Development of specific talent and subject preferences

Mental health – wellbeing

Development of critically important behaviours in life

Our whole-child approach transitions away from a focus on narrowly defined academic achievement to one that incorporates a broader view of the skills and knowledge that all children must develop for longterm-success.

What we offer:

Positive and supportive working environment

Development opportunities not limited to teaching

Teaching environment different to the standard ESL classroom

International brand rapidly expanding across SEA, Middle East, Australia, and more

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Applicants should meet the following requirements:

18 years old or above

Good level of English (equal to IELTS 6.0/CEFR B1 and above)

Good academic records

Previous experience as teaching assistant would be an advantage

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work with a customer focus

Ability to follow the Health and Safety procedure and guidelines to ensure safety for the students and premises.

Good office IT skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, Explorer)

Be available for at least 20 hours of work per week in the evenings and at weekends

Commitment to work continuously for at least one year.

The applicant needs to be able to prove that he/she has no civil or criminal records of any nature relating to any allegation or conviction concerning any type of harm to a child or children

The role is particularly suitable for university students, recent graduates or others looking for hourly-paid work in the evenings and at weekends.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CURIOO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Training and working in a global environment

There are prospects for development in your career

Flexible scheduling

National holidays and Tet holidays are off.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CURIOO VIỆT NAM

