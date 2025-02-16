Tuyển Trợ giảng tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH CURIOO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CURIOO VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 04 Nguyễn Ngọc Lộc, Phường 14, Quận 10, Quận 10
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ giảng tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
At CURIOO we aim to deeply understanding each child’s individual:
Learning Motivations as they react to different subjects, activities, teaching style
Areas of interests as they respond to new skills learning and classroom dynamics
Development of specific talent and subject preferences
Mental health – wellbeing
Development of critically important behaviours in life
Our whole-child approach transitions away from a focus on narrowly defined academic achievement to one that incorporates a broader view of the skills and knowledge that all children must develop for longterm-success.
What we offer:
Positive and supportive working environment
Development opportunities not limited to teaching
Teaching environment different to the standard ESL classroom
International brand rapidly expanding across SEA, Middle East, Australia, and more
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
18 years old or above
Good level of English (equal to IELTS 6.0/CEFR B1 and above)
Good academic records
Previous experience as teaching assistant would be an advantage
Ability to work as part of a team
Ability to work with a customer focus
Ability to follow the Health and Safety procedure and guidelines to ensure safety for the students and premises.
Good office IT skills (Word, Excel, Outlook, Explorer)
Be available for at least 20 hours of work per week in the evenings and at weekends
Commitment to work continuously for at least one year.
The applicant needs to be able to prove that he/she has no civil or criminal records of any nature relating to any allegation or conviction concerning any type of harm to a child or children
The role is particularly suitable for university students, recent graduates or others looking for hourly-paid work in the evenings and at weekends.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CURIOO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
There are prospects for development in your career
Flexible scheduling
National holidays and Tet holidays are off.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CURIOO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
