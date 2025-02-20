Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Human Resources Manager/ Director is responsible for all areas of human resources, including recruitment, training & development, compensation & benefits, and employee relations. The Human Resources Manager/ Director will perform a full range of duties, including but not limited to:

Develop and implement human resources strategies and initiatives that align with the company's mission, vision, and strategic goals.

Collaborate with functional department heads to identify human resources priorities and align human resources strategies with business objectives.

Monitor the recruitment process and ensure provide qualified candidates.

Build and develop the employer brand.

Build and manage the group's reward system to motivate and recognize employees' contributions, create cohesion and improve employee productivity.

Establish transparent and fair reward criteria and processes to ensure employees are evaluated and rewarded appropriately.

Implement the Company's reward and competition programs.

Develop capacity standards for positions in the organization, ensuring consistency with the Company's development strategy.

Implement a periodic capacity assessment process for all employees, ensuring objectivity and effectiveness in developing individual and organizational capacity.

Develop and improve capacity assessment tools and methods to support the assessment process accurately and transparently.

Develop succession management and personnel rotation policies to ensure development of future leaders.

Implement procedures for appointment, personnel rotation, monitor and evaluate succession planning, ensuring the sustainable development of the Company.

Develop plans and organize the implementation of corporate cultural activities to maintain and develop corporate cultural values.

Participate in the process of communicating the Group's cultural values through various way and communication channels.

Build a cultural environment, organize control and evaluation to encourage employees to behave according to cultural values.

Proactively connect and coordinate with departments/divisions to implement programs and events in line with the general development orientation of Corporate Culture.

Review and summarize training needs of departments and develop training plans.

Coordinate with trainers to ensure the suitability of documents, curriculum, and trainees.