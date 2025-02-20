Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 16 Trịnh Hoài Đức, Quận 5, Quận 5
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Human Resources Manager/ Director is responsible for all areas of human resources, including recruitment, training & development, compensation & benefits, and employee relations. The Human Resources Manager/ Director will perform a full range of duties, including but not limited to:
Develop and implement human resources strategies and initiatives that align with the company's mission, vision, and strategic goals.
Collaborate with functional department heads to identify human resources priorities and align human resources strategies with business objectives.
Monitor the recruitment process and ensure provide qualified candidates.
Build and develop the employer brand.
Build and manage the group's reward system to motivate and recognize employees' contributions, create cohesion and improve employee productivity.
Establish transparent and fair reward criteria and processes to ensure employees are evaluated and rewarded appropriately.
Implement the Company's reward and competition programs.
Develop capacity standards for positions in the organization, ensuring consistency with the Company's development strategy.
Implement a periodic capacity assessment process for all employees, ensuring objectivity and effectiveness in developing individual and organizational capacity.
Develop and improve capacity assessment tools and methods to support the assessment process accurately and transparently.
Develop succession management and personnel rotation policies to ensure development of future leaders.
Implement procedures for appointment, personnel rotation, monitor and evaluate succession planning, ensuring the sustainable development of the Company.
Develop plans and organize the implementation of corporate cultural activities to maintain and develop corporate cultural values.
Participate in the process of communicating the Group's cultural values through various way and communication channels.
Build a cultural environment, organize control and evaluation to encourage employees to behave according to cultural values.
Proactively connect and coordinate with departments/divisions to implement programs and events in line with the general development orientation of Corporate Culture.
Review and summarize training needs of departments and develop training plans.
Coordinate with trainers to ensure the suitability of documents, curriculum, and trainees.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 05 years of experience in a similar position, priority is given to candidates with experience working in foreign companies, consumer goods industry.
Experience in building a system for capacity assessment, salary and bonus and human resource development.
Ability to analyze and think strategically.
Communicate fluently and information transmission skills
Problem solving and change management skills
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Phụ cấp cơm trưa 30,000 đồng/ngày.
Ký HĐLĐ và tham gia đầy đủ các chế độ của luật lao động (BHXH, BHYT, BHTN, phép năm, lễ tết...)
Thưởng các ngày Lễ đặc biệt trong năm theo quy định.
Hưởng các chế độ phúc lợi khác của công ty: công tác phí, tiền cơm trưa, xe công tác, đồng phục, nghỉ mát, khám sức khỏe,...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI