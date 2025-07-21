Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sunwah Pearl, Bình Thạnh, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We’re looking for a sharp, hands-on Factory Planning Manager to lead end-to end planning and material control at a high volume garment accessory factory based in Cu Chi. You’ll be the key bridge between sales, production, and supply chains, ensuring the right materials are in place and production hits its targets, on time and in full.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage the full planning cycle: from order intake, production scheduling to delivery follow-up.
• Build and optimize material planning systems to reduce stockouts and overstock.
• Coordinate closely with purchasing, warehouse, and production teams to align priorities.
• Monitor production progress daily and resolve bottlenecks to meet shipment deadlines.
• Own inventory control processes (raw materials, WIP, finished goods) and ensure data accuracy.
• Analyze trends, adjust forecasts, and drive continuous improvement in planning processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong leadership skills — able to manage cross-functional coordination and a small team.
• Solid understanding of MRP/ERP systems and Excel.
• Detail-oriented, structured, and proactive in problem-solving.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
