Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/08/2025
Navigos Search

Trưởng phòng nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Sunwah Pearl, Bình Thạnh, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We’re looking for a sharp, hands-on Factory Planning Manager to lead end-to end planning and material control at a high volume garment accessory factory based in Cu Chi. You’ll be the key bridge between sales, production, and supply chains, ensuring the right materials are in place and production hits its targets, on time and in full.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and manage the full planning cycle: from order intake, production scheduling to delivery follow-up.
• Build and optimize material planning systems to reduce stockouts and overstock.
• Coordinate closely with purchasing, warehouse, and production teams to align priorities.
• Monitor production progress daily and resolve bottlenecks to meet shipment deadlines.
• Own inventory control processes (raw materials, WIP, finished goods) and ensure data accuracy.
• Analyze trends, adjust forecasts, and drive continuous improvement in planning processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 5+ years in PPIC or production planning roles, ideally in garment or accessory manufacturing.
• Strong leadership skills — able to manage cross-functional coordination and a small team.
• Solid understanding of MRP/ERP systems and Excel.
• Detail-oriented, structured, and proactive in problem-solving.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
following company poicies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

