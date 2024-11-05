Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
UI/UX Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 15, Keangnam Landmark 72, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

LG CNS Vietnam is seeking a Junior UI/UX Designer
Participate in the design of Global CX projects.
Work with Korean designers on LG CNS projects.
Responsibilities:
Provide necessary UI designs for various projects, from internal solutions to customer services, along with required design documentation.
Collaborate effectively with the design team leader from LG CNS Korea, the VNB Design Team, developers, and client partners in a remote working environment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

[Required]
3 years of UI/UX design experience, including at least 2 years designing UI for B2C and B2E web/apps.
Bachelor’s degree in a design-related field or equivalent coursework.
Good English skills in all four areas: listening, speaking, reading, and writing are an advantage.
Attach a CV and portfolio of completed projects.
Understanding and proficiency in creating and implementing UI design.
Proficient in UI/UX content creation tools such as Figma and Adobe Suite.
Possess diverse thinking and a proactive spirit for both independent and team collaboration.
Flexible working hours to meet project and client requirements
[Preferred]
TOPIK Level 5-6 Korean language certification or experience with Korean SI projects.
Understanding of Korean culture and design trends

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and bonus will be discussed after going through CV & Interview
Review capacity annually and adjust salary increases according to work performance.
Health care: Premium health insurance, Annual health check-up
Young working environment
Good career development opportunities with interesting and challenging projects.
English, Korean, technical, soft skills training courses.
Opportunity to learn special courses from LG CNS, new technology and security.
Gifts on holidays (April 30th - May 1st, September 2nd, Tet, etc.)
Outdoor activities with company support: sports clubs, team building, happy hour parties, birthdays, travel, employee and family events, etc.
Working hours: 8 hours from Monday - Friday (8 hours/day)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: toà nhà Youngjin E&C Hải Phòng, Hồng Phong, An Dương, Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

