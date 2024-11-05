Tuyển UI/UX Designer Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Open Reach Tech Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
Open Reach Tech Hanoi

UI/UX Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Conceptualize and design UI/UX for websites, mobile apps, company projects, and internal systems.
Work closely with team members to analyze and evaluate user insights to optimize interface quality and enhance user experience.
Review, evaluate, and provide design optimization solutions according to team goals and strategies.
Build and develop Design Systems for products within the ecosystem.
Stay updated with trends, propose ideas and solutions for product improvements.
Perform other tasks as assigned by direct management.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 2 years of experience in Web/Mobile App interface design
Proficient in design tools such as Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, Photoshop, AI
Strong understanding of design principles and standards; Clear knowledge of product design processes
Knowledge of technology, strong research abilities, and good documentation skills
Eager to learn and stay updated with current UI/UX trends to apply to work
Creative and logical thinking, good at grasping ideas and proactive in work
Strong communication skills, ability to work independently and in teams
Hold a TOEIC score of 750+ or demonstrate equivalent English language proficiency

Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Option for remote work (2-3 days/week) ensuring a good work-life balance.
Weekends off (Saturday and Sunday).
Flexible check-in time: You can choose to work from 9 AM to 6 PM or from 10 AM to 7 PM.
Annual 13th-month salary.
Bi-annual performance reviews.
Insurances and vacation days in compliance with government regulations
Receive a new laptop/PC upon joining.
Free lunch and snacks, coffee, etc..
Casual dress code
Engage in the company's product development projects, following the best industry practices.
Modern and friendly workspace with flat, open, and sharing culture.
Collaboration and learning opportunities with Japan's top developers, immersing in a high-standard professional environment.
Join a Japanese tech startup at the forefront of Web3 and crypto, offering a holistic learning experience beyond programming.
When applying, please briefly explain which part of the Job Description interested you and why.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa C+ Office, tổ 28, P. Thành Thái, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội 100000

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

