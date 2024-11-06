Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: tầng 11, tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces for our digital products, including web applications, mobile applications, and other digital platforms.

Work closely with the development team to ensure that the designs are implemented accurately.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and understand user needs.

Create visual designs that adhere to brand guidelines and standards.

Use graphic design skills to create marketing materials, such as banners, social media graphics,...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as similar role.

Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer with Graphic Design Skills.

Portfolio of relevant work demonstrating a strong understanding of design principles, user-centered design, and graphic design.

Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.

Strong communication skills and ability to present and articulate design concepts.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (upto 20,000,000 VND)

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State

13th month salary

Review performance 2 times per year

Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)

Latest equipment and devices

Periodic health check and premium insurance package

Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning

Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties

A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin