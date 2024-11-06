Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/11/2024
Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

UI/UX Designer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: tầng 11, tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces for our digital products, including web applications, mobile applications, and other digital platforms.
Work closely with the development team to ensure that the designs are implemented accurately.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and understand user needs.
Create visual designs that adhere to brand guidelines and standards.
Use graphic design skills to create marketing materials, such as banners, social media graphics,...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as similar role.
Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer with Graphic Design Skills.
Portfolio of relevant work demonstrating a strong understanding of design principles, user-centered design, and graphic design.
Proficiency in design tools such as Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
Strong communication skills and ability to present and articulate design concepts.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (upto 20,000,000 VND)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State
13th month salary
Review performance 2 times per year
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Latest equipment and devices
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Learning and Development space for training courses and self-learning
Recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, TPHN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

