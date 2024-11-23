Tuyển Content Marketing Công ty TNHH Schola làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Schola
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
Content Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Schola

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 670 Ba Thang Hai, Phuong 14, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Edit and produce high-quality short-form videos optimized for platforms like TikTok, Facebook Reels, and Instagram.
Create engaging and creative video content tailored to the target audience and advertising objectives.
Collaborate closely with the marketing team to brainstorm ideas and produce captivating short videos.
Edit videos with effects, motion graphics, and sound enhancements to improve viewer experience.
Ensure all videos align with the brand's guidelines, maintain consistency in style, and effectively convey the intended message.
Monitor and apply the latest trends on TikTok, Facebook Reels, and Instagram to enhance video performance.
Maintain a production schedule to ensure timely delivery of video projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience in video editing for TikTok, Facebook Reels, or similar platforms.
Skilled in video editing software such as Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, After Effects, CapCut, and other relevant tools.
Experience in creating and editing short-form videos with effects, sound, and dynamic motion graphics.
Basic knowledge of graphic design principles for creating simple visuals, including banners.
Ability to identify and adapt to trends, producing content that resonates with audiences on social media platforms.
Strong organizational skills, with the ability to work quickly and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Ability to communicate in English is a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH Schola Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with annual reviews and performance-based bonuses.
Participate in social, health, and unemployment insurance as per state regulations.
12 annual leave days and a 13th-month salary according to company policy.
Opportunities for career growth and promotions based on performance.
Work in a multinational, professional, and modern environment.
Collaborate with talented professionals from around the world.
Enjoy company activities and social events, including lunch/dinner parties, cinema outings, and birthday celebrations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Schola

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Halo Building, 666/10/1 Ba Thang Hai street, District 11, Ho Chi Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

