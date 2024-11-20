Tuyển Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 523 Tô Hiến Thành Phường 14, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview

Account Manager in HEDIMA is responsible for:

Leading a team of Account Executives to develop long-term relationships with clients.

Liaising between clients & internal teams to ensure successful delivery of HEDIMA solutions according to client needs.

Achieving assigned business targets.

Duties and responsibilities

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Receive client’s briefs, clarify all of their needs & consult HEDIMA’s services and solutions to clients.

Monitor project team in developing & executing projects.

Negotiate with clients/suppliers to ensure achieving highest profit with lowest cost for HEDIMA.

Manage risks & solve problems that occur during project’s execution.

PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

Build a strong Account team and manage/coaching team members.

Collaborate with various internal teams to ensure they fulfill all client’s requirements.

CLIENT MANAGEMENT

Build strong client relationships to maintain current business & acquire new clients.

Seek for new clients, who have demand for HEDIMA’s products/services, developing new business opportunities to achieve targets.

Monitor all project activities, resolve complaints to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

Focus on improving the client’s experiences.

PROCESS MANAGEMENT

Work with accountant/admin to track contract payment progress, monitor cash flow & liabilities.

Manage the progress and efficiency of services for clients to achieve business targets & report to BOD as requirements.

Other related tasks as BOD’s requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 4-5 years of experience in Sales/Marketing/Account at media/advertising companies.

At least 2-3 years experience in people management.

Excellent in communicating/presenting/negotiating in English & Vietnamese.

Expertise in marketing & digital marketing.

Project management & interpersonal skills.

Client service mindset.

Medical background (Doctor/Pharmacist) is an advantage

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in a professional and dynamic environment.

Monthly salary and 13th-month salary.

Annual bonus based on the set KPI (up to 4 months’ salary)

Private health insurance.

Award for best performance.

Annual domestic/foreign trip & team building.

12 days of leave and public holidays according to state regulations

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HEDIMA

