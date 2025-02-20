Tuyển Area sales manager Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsible for install and qualify new process equipment. Manage the process of capital equipment acquisition, fabrication, installation, start-up, and production ramp. Responsible for the overall project management, execution to timeline, be the key vendor interface. Lead troubleshooting activities; develop continuous improvement roadmaps to ramp equipment and process performance to achieve our production output goals.

• Manage medium to large size capital equipment projects in Global environment.

• Provide concept/layout/design details for automation & material handling process tools.

• Develop, continuously improve, and document robust solar module manufacturing processes to achieve the highest product performance in a cost-efficient manner.

• Inject manufacturing requirements to new process development by working with development team.

• Evaluate, Install and Qualify new equipment.

• Responsible to interface with internal associates and supplier representatives as required completing assigned projects.

• Develop and provide training to other engineers, engineering technicians, and production associates.

• Champion continuous improvement activities using six-sigma and other statistical problem-solving methods.

• Develop and maintain drawings, process specifications, develop and enforce standard operating procedures.