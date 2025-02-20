Tuyển Area sales manager Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A1 and A2, Road D10, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Binh My, Cu Chi
Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsible for install and qualify new process equipment. Manage the process of capital equipment acquisition, fabrication, installation, start-up, and production ramp. Responsible for the overall project management, execution to timeline, be the key vendor interface. Lead troubleshooting activities; develop continuous improvement roadmaps to ramp equipment and process performance to achieve our production output goals.
• Manage medium to large size capital equipment projects in Global environment.
• Provide concept/layout/design details for automation & material handling process tools.
• Develop, continuously improve, and document robust solar module manufacturing processes to achieve the highest product performance in a cost-efficient manner.
• Inject manufacturing requirements to new process development by working with development team.
• Evaluate, Install and Qualify new equipment.
• Responsible to interface with internal associates and supplier representatives as required completing assigned projects.
• Develop and provide training to other engineers, engineering technicians, and production associates.
• Champion continuous improvement activities using six-sigma and other statistical problem-solving methods.
• Develop and maintain drawings, process specifications, develop and enforce standard operating procedures.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất First Solar Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI