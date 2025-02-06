Tuyển Area sales manager URGO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position will focus on these Key Responsibilities in Field Force

• To develop and implement the Company's strategy in order to maximize the results.

• Guide and coach the FF team to achieve the results in-line with the strategy given by the company and to improve their skills.

• Lead The Company's brand development through proactive actions in the given area.

Main Responsibilities:

Represent Urgo company and its range of products to healthcare professionals to achieve the objectives and ambitions shared by the company.

• By identifying opportunities with regards to market realities and competitive intelligence and developing appropriate actions to optimize results

• By managing and coaching the Product Specialists team to guide them in the achievement of the objectives and a constant evolution.

• By designing and implementing a team plan of action to maintain or correct trends by optimal allocation of resources in line with company strategy and monitoring impact and results.

• By making sure the key customers and partners are properly covered and regularly visited, both by the Product Specialists and by the Team Leader.

To develop team competencies through effective and continuous management and coaching that are well adapted to people’s utilized competencies and needs for development and growth