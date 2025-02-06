Tuyển Area sales manager URGO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại URGO Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 201
- 203 Đường Cách Mạng Tháng 8, phường 4, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This position will focus on these Key Responsibilities in Field Force
• To develop and implement the Company's strategy in order to maximize the results.
• Guide and coach the FF team to achieve the results in-line with the strategy given by the company and to improve their skills.
• Lead The Company's brand development through proactive actions in the given area.
Main Responsibilities:
Represent Urgo company and its range of products to healthcare professionals to achieve the objectives and ambitions shared by the company.
• By identifying opportunities with regards to market realities and competitive intelligence and developing appropriate actions to optimize results
• By managing and coaching the Product Specialists team to guide them in the achievement of the objectives and a constant evolution.
• By designing and implementing a team plan of action to maintain or correct trends by optimal allocation of resources in line with company strategy and monitoring impact and results.
• By making sure the key customers and partners are properly covered and regularly visited, both by the Product Specialists and by the Team Leader.
To develop team competencies through effective and continuous management and coaching that are well adapted to people’s utilized competencies and needs for development and growth
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại URGO Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại URGO Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
