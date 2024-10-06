Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 45 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Mức lương
40 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: MHDI Building, 28 Nguyen Co Thach Street, Nam Tu Liem District, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 40 - 45 Triệu

• Provide Software QA automation needs for functional, regression, system, and performance testing.
• Writing automation scripts for both Fortna products and projects.
• Addressing automation needs and performance testing strategies based on requirements and risk areas identified.
• Writing, revising, and verifying quality standards and test procedures.
• Developing test plans, test scenarios, and test cases.
• Preparing test reports.
• Work closely with QA Leads on defining automation test strategy
• Mentoring other QA Engineers on test automation best practices.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent discipline
• 5+ years of experience in a combination of Software Quality Assurance, Software Development, or QA Automation Engineering roles, and at least 2 years working as a Software QA Automation Engineer.
• Experience working with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodologies
• Strong Unix/Linux experience
• Experience in automation test design method: keyword driven, data-driven, or hybrid.
• Experience using a scripting language such as Bash, Perl, or Python
• Expertise in Test Automation tool Serenity is a plus
• Some experience coding in C/C++ and/or Java
• Strong Oracle/SQL experience
• Experience working with CI tools such as Jenkins
• Experience writing SQL queries
• Strong understanding of TCP/IP networking
• Experience developing test plans and preparing test reports
• Ability to work in a high-paced, highly dynamic environment
• Desire to pick up and learn new technical skills.
• Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management, analytical and problem-solving skills
• Experience in Warehouse and Supply chain services
• Proficient in English.
Desired qualifications:
• Knowledge and direct experience with agile testing methodologies
• Experience in supply chain services
• Experience troubleshooting from system log files
• Experience leading QA automation efforts

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Nego salary, upto 45M 13th month salary, Performance bonus; Enjoy holidays, New Year, honors, Birthday and wedding gifts... Health insurance & social insurance; Annual leave according to regulations; Probation has leave and is used when signing Officially; Review and edit annual salary Car support 100k/month; Internal events, annual company teambuilding, Year End Party...; Internal living resources 300k/quarter; Cost support if participating in internal training classes
Nego salary, upto 45M
13th month salary, Performance bonus;
Enjoy holidays, New Year, honors,
Birthday and wedding gifts...
Health insurance & social insurance;
Annual leave according to regulations; Probation has leave and is used when signing Officially;
Review and edit annual salary
Car support 100k/month;
Internal events, annual company teambuilding, Year End Party...;
Internal living resources 300k/quarter;
Cost support if participating in internal training classes

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 17 tòa MD Complex, 68 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường Cầu Diễn, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

