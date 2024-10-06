Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: MHDI Building, 28 Nguyen Co Thach Street, Nam Tu Liem District, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 40 - 45 Triệu

• Provide Software QA automation needs for functional, regression, system, and performance testing.

• Writing automation scripts for both Fortna products and projects.

• Addressing automation needs and performance testing strategies based on requirements and risk areas identified.

• Writing, revising, and verifying quality standards and test procedures.

• Developing test plans, test scenarios, and test cases.

• Preparing test reports.

• Work closely with QA Leads on defining automation test strategy

• Mentoring other QA Engineers on test automation best practices.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent discipline

• 5+ years of experience in a combination of Software Quality Assurance, Software Development, or QA Automation Engineering roles, and at least 2 years working as a Software QA Automation Engineer.

• Experience working with Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodologies

• Strong Unix/Linux experience

• Experience in automation test design method: keyword driven, data-driven, or hybrid.

• Experience using a scripting language such as Bash, Perl, or Python

• Expertise in Test Automation tool Serenity is a plus

• Some experience coding in C/C++ and/or Java

• Strong Oracle/SQL experience

• Experience working with CI tools such as Jenkins

• Experience writing SQL queries

• Strong understanding of TCP/IP networking

• Experience developing test plans and preparing test reports

• Ability to work in a high-paced, highly dynamic environment

• Desire to pick up and learn new technical skills.

• Strong interpersonal, organizational, time management, analytical and problem-solving skills

• Experience in Warehouse and Supply chain services

• Proficient in English.

Desired qualifications:

• Knowledge and direct experience with agile testing methodologies

• Experience in supply chain services

• Experience troubleshooting from system log files

• Experience leading QA automation efforts

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Nego salary, upto 45M 13th month salary, Performance bonus; Enjoy holidays, New Year, honors, Birthday and wedding gifts... Health insurance & social insurance; Annual leave according to regulations; Probation has leave and is used when signing Officially; Review and edit annual salary Car support 100k/month; Internal events, annual company teambuilding, Year End Party...; Internal living resources 300k/quarter; Cost support if participating in internal training classes

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

