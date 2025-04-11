Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop a project plan, monitoring progress, quality, and workload tracking.

Manage stakeholders’ expectations and prioritize and negotiate timelines and deliverables to meet key business objectives.

Coach and facilitate one or many teams following the agile approach.

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)

Manage project workstreams and key metrics within JIRA, Confluence, and available tools.

Generate project/program reports for executive management with metrics.

Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it

Able to join the meeting session with US/CA in the evening when required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in engineering Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent discipline.

No experience required in Project Manager/SM roles but having at least 1 year of experience in Software Engineering

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Strong organizational, analytical and problem-solving, presentation skills

Good human relations skills, ability to collaborate effectively across departments and teams

Growth mindset and willingness to learn

Basic knowledge of agile project management tools (Jira, Trello, etc.)

Experience or knowledge in AI/Data is a plus

Knowing the Scrum framework, rules, and practices is a plus

Scrum Master certifications such as PSM and CSM are a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: UPTO 25M

Mentorship from experienced Project Manager/SM

Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.

Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance

An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment work closely with international experts and join conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.

Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacation

Company trip, Team Building

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam

