Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HL, ngõ 82, Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop a project plan, monitoring progress, quality, and workload tracking.
Manage stakeholders’ expectations and prioritize and negotiate timelines and deliverables to meet key business objectives.
Coach and facilitate one or many teams following the agile approach.
Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings, and daily stand-ups
Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)
Manage project workstreams and key metrics within JIRA, Confluence, and available tools.
Generate project/program reports for executive management with metrics.
Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it
Able to join the meeting session with US/CA in the evening when required
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
No experience required in Project Manager/SM roles but having at least 1 year of experience in Software Engineering
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Strong organizational, analytical and problem-solving, presentation skills
Good human relations skills, ability to collaborate effectively across departments and teams
Growth mindset and willingness to learn
Basic knowledge of agile project management tools (Jira, Trello, etc.)
Experience or knowledge in AI/Data is a plus
Knowing the Scrum framework, rules, and practices is a plus
Scrum Master certifications such as PSM and CSM are a plus.
Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Mentorship from experienced Project Manager/SM
Attractive salary and bonus based on performance.
Full benefits for employees according to the Vietnam Labor Laws: social and health insurance
An international, professional, young but innovative, knowledge-shared environment work closely with international experts and join conferences and workshops on exciting new technologies.
Holidays based on Vietnamese labor law + paid vacation
Company trip, Team Building
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI