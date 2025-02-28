Tuyển Bảo vệ Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 63 Ly Thai To Street, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo vệ Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

- Execute functions and tasks of the IT Security & Risk Management Team

- Design and implement security infrastructure

- Implement and manage security solutions

- Perform periodic risk analysis, vulnerability scanning and testing

- Implement and maintain security policies and procedures in line with local regulations, Head Office (HO)’s

- IT related Procedures and Standards as well as industry standards.

- Monitor security logs and investigate security incidents;

- Incident response, escalation and management

- Train employees on security best practices

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree or above in computer sciences/information systems/security;

- English: Intermediate level.

- Experience: 5+ years in IT related areas including 2+ years in Information Security, Cybersecurity & IT Risk

Management;

- Fast thinker, strategic sighted, willing to change, curious, optimistic;

- Responsible, accurate, self-motivated and able to deliver under high pressure and to strict deadlines;

- Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with cross functional teams;

- Good skills of teamwork, coordination, communication, reporting & interpersonal;

- Familiarity with regulatory requirements and industry standards

- Risk management skills

- Fluent in Vietnamese and English (both oral & written);

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance

- Healthy insurance

- 13rd month salary

- Review salary: 1time/ year

- Performance bonus

- 16 days leave

- Company trip

- Year End Party

