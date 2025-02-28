Tuyển Bảo vệ Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Bảo vệ Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Bảo vệ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bảo vệ Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 - 10 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo vệ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Execute functions and tasks of the IT Security & Risk Management Team
- Design and implement security infrastructure
- Implement and manage security solutions
- Perform periodic risk analysis, vulnerability scanning and testing
- Implement and maintain security policies and procedures in line with local regulations, Head Office (HO)’s IT related Procedures and Standards as well as industry standards.
- Monitor security logs and investigate security incidents;
- Incident response, escalation and management
- Train employees on security best practices

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree or above in computer sciences/information systems/security;
- English: Intermediate level.
- Experience: 5+ years in IT related areas including 2+ years in Information Security, Cybersecurity & IT Risk
Management;
- Fast thinker, strategic sighted, willing to change, curious, optimistic;
- Responsible, accurate, self-motivated and able to deliver under high pressure and to strict deadlines;
- Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with cross functional teams;
- Good skills of teamwork, coordination, communication, reporting & interpersonal;
- Familiarity with regulatory requirements and industry standards
- Risk management skills

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance
- Healthy insurance
- 13rd month salary
- Review salary: 1time/ year
- Performance bonus
- 16 days leave
- Company trip
- Year End Party

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

