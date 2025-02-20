Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Bia Thủ Công Pasteur Street làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Brand Manager is responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies to grow brand awareness, drive customer engagement, and increase sales for the craft beer brand. This role involves managing campaigns, product launches, events, partnerships, and digital marketing while ensuring brand consistency and storytelling. This position reports to the Marketing Manager.

DUTY & RESPONSIBLE:

1. Brand Strategy & Positioning

• Develop and execute a brand strategy aligned with the company mission and business goals.

• Define the unique selling points (USPs) of our craft beer range and communicate them effectively.

• Ensure brand consistency across all customer touchpoints (packaging, taprooms, digital, events).

2. Marketing & Campaign Execution

• Plan and manage marketing campaigns (Customer Loyalty Program, Taproom Openings, social media, influencer collaborations, PR).

• Create engaging content that highlights the brewing process, beer styles, and brand story.

• Oversee new product launches and promotional activities.

3. Events & Customer Engagement

• Organize beer tastings, taproom events, and festivals to enhance customer experience.

• Develop partnerships with local businesses, craft beer bars, and restaurants for cross-promotions.