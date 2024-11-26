Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Cần Thơ: - Cần Thơ - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather, analyze, and document business requirements.

Translate business requirements into clear, concise technical specifications for the development team.

Facilitate discussions between business and technical teams to ensure alignment and understanding of project goals.

Develop process flow diagrams, user stories, and use cases to support project requirements.

Assist in the development of test cases and participate in user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure solutions meet business needs.

Monitor project progress and provide regular updates to stakeholders and management.

Conduct analysis of business processes, identify areas for improvement, and propose solutions to optimize workflows.

Work with teams to ensure the successful delivery of projects on time and within scope.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 6 months of experience in the position of Business Analyst or similar roles.

Excellent command of English, both written and spoken.

Strong analytical, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Experience working with development teams, and an understanding of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Proficient in creating documentation such as business requirements, process diagrams, and technical specifications.

Familiarity with agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban) is preferred.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with project management tools (e.g, JIRA, Trello, Notion or similar).

Knowledge of data analysis tools or business intelligence tools (optional).

Experience in the HR industry or working on projects related to HR management systems (e.g., employee management, payroll systems, recruitment platforms, or performance evaluation tools).

Additional Information:

Location: Can Tho, Viet Nam

Employment Type: Full-time

Working hours: 8 hours per day, from Monday to Friday

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

14 days-off per year and gradually increasing by seniority.

Holidays and New Year holidays according to labor law.

Health insurance, Social insurance.

Bonus for excellent employees.

Opportunities for professional growth and development.

Be part of a creative and innovative work environment.

Work in a dynamic, collaborative, transparent, non-hierarchical culture.

Opportunity to work with the latest technology and tools.

Working hours: 8 hours per day, from Monday to Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.