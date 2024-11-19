Tuyển Product Management TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for strong experienced Business Analysts who will join our amazing team and work with clients to understand their business needs about products in E-commerce, E-wallet and Fintech, etc. Your key responsibilities are:

Business Analysts

E-commerce, E-wallet and Fintech

Attend required daily meetings with customers to understand the business

Break down the requirement for user stories with Acceptance Criteria

Join scrum team grooming to explain user stories to developers

Collaborate with internal teams to conduct UAT and release product features to the client

Conduct sprint review with the customer by demo the completed features

Provide and consult solutions matched with customer’s business

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3+ years of experience in Business Analysis

At least 3+ years of experience

Business Analysis

Experience in Fintech, Cryptocurrency is a plus

Experience working in Agile/Scrum methodology

Agile

Scrum

Excellent in English written and verbal communication

English

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex business needs and translate them into technical requirements.

Excellent organizational, and interpersonal skills with a detail-oriented and business-oriented mindset.

Tại TPS Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quarterly salary review for adjustment; yearly performance review for promotion

Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment

Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year)

Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Yearly company trip

Working 5 days/week, from Mon-Fri, and 12-15 day annual leaves; 13th salary, maximum 30 sick leave days.

“Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPS Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin