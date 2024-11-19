Tuyển Product Management TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại TPS Software
- Hồ Chí Minh: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for strong experienced Business Analysts who will join our amazing team and work with clients to understand their business needs about products in E-commerce, E-wallet and Fintech, etc. Your key responsibilities are:
Attend required daily meetings with customers to understand the business
Break down the requirement for user stories with Acceptance Criteria
Join scrum team grooming to explain user stories to developers
Collaborate with internal teams to conduct UAT and release product features to the client
Conduct sprint review with the customer by demo the completed features
Provide and consult solutions matched with customer’s business
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3+ years of experience
Experience in Fintech, Cryptocurrency is a plus
Experience working in Agile/Scrum methodology
Excellent in English written and verbal communication
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex business needs and translate them into technical requirements.
Excellent organizational, and interpersonal skills with a detail-oriented and business-oriented mindset.
Tại TPS Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment
Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year)
Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR)
Yearly company trip
Working 5 days/week, from Mon-Fri, and 12-15 day annual leaves; 13th salary, maximum 30 sick leave days.
“Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPS Software
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
