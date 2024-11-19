Tuyển Product Management TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Management TPS Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TPS Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
TPS Software

Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại TPS Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for strong experienced Business Analysts who will join our amazing team and work with clients to understand their business needs about products in E-commerce, E-wallet and Fintech, etc. Your key responsibilities are:
Business Analysts
E-commerce, E-wallet and Fintech
Attend required daily meetings with customers to understand the business
Break down the requirement for user stories with Acceptance Criteria
Join scrum team grooming to explain user stories to developers
Collaborate with internal teams to conduct UAT and release product features to the client
Conduct sprint review with the customer by demo the completed features
Provide and consult solutions matched with customer’s business

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3+ years of experience in Business Analysis
At least 3+ years of experience
Business Analysis
Experience in Fintech, Cryptocurrency is a plus
Experience working in Agile/Scrum methodology
Agile
Scrum
Excellent in English written and verbal communication
English
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret complex business needs and translate them into technical requirements.
Excellent organizational, and interpersonal skills with a detail-oriented and business-oriented mindset.

Tại TPS Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quarterly salary review for adjustment; yearly performance review for promotion
Opportunities for promotions and career development in a dynamic environment
Premium Health Insurance package (Inpatient VND 70m/year, Outpatient VND 10.5m/year and Dental Treatment VND 2.5m/year)
Many exciting internal activities and meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR)
Yearly company trip
Working 5 days/week, from Mon-Fri, and 12-15 day annual leaves; 13th salary, maximum 30 sick leave days.
“Share to learn and learn to share” philosophy, friendly working environment with many energetic buddies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TPS Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TPS Software

TPS Software

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Waseco Building, Block C, 3rd Floor, 10 Pho Quang, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC

