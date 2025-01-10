Tuyển Cloud Engineer UL VS (Vietnam) Co Ltd làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

- Follows complex defined test plans and datasheets with necessary supervision /support.

- Evaluates test performance and sample operation to properly evaluate test results.

- Records and explains test results and completes test report.

- Serves as Project Lead for simple test programs as assigned with the necessary assistance.

- Communicates project status and results as needed.

- Holds responsibility for defining test plan, report completion and accuracy, meeting of agreed deadlines, and managing project related activities.

- Examines complex customer samples with help and learns to operate appropriate tests for each case.

- Communicates with customers during setup and operation to ensure proper evaluation.

- Understands specific test standards and product technology for scope of responsibility.

- Directs, builds and/or adapts simple test setups and equipment for assigned work, based on test plans and instructions from engineering.

- Operates and maintains complex test equipment appropriately to measure and test customer samples.

- Performs complex maintenance on designated test equipment and laboratory area.

- May perform complex calibration of test equipment Integrates basic continuous improvement concepts and techniques for both process and equipment.

- Communicates with management and technical staff to provide suggestions for new equipment, processes, and forms to improve accuracy and efficiencies.