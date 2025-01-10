Tuyển Cloud Engineer UL VS (Vietnam) Co Ltd làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại UL VS (Vietnam) Co Ltd
- Hải Dương: Lai Vu Industrial Park, Lai Vu Commune, Kim Thanh District, Hai Duong Province, Vietnam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
- Follows complex defined test plans and datasheets with necessary supervision /support.
- Evaluates test performance and sample operation to properly evaluate test results.
- Records and explains test results and completes test report.
- Serves as Project Lead for simple test programs as assigned with the necessary assistance.
- Communicates project status and results as needed.
- Holds responsibility for defining test plan, report completion and accuracy, meeting of agreed deadlines, and managing project related activities.
- Examines complex customer samples with help and learns to operate appropriate tests for each case.
- Communicates with customers during setup and operation to ensure proper evaluation.
- Understands specific test standards and product technology for scope of responsibility.
- Directs, builds and/or adapts simple test setups and equipment for assigned work, based on test plans and instructions from engineering.
- Operates and maintains complex test equipment appropriately to measure and test customer samples.
- Performs complex maintenance on designated test equipment and laboratory area.
- May perform complex calibration of test equipment Integrates basic continuous improvement concepts and techniques for both process and equipment.
- Communicates with management and technical staff to provide suggestions for new equipment, processes, and forms to improve accuracy and efficiencies.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại UL VS (Vietnam) Co Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại UL VS (Vietnam) Co Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
