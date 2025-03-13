Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, and optimize PCBA for humanoid robots, ensuring reliability, signal integrity, and power efficiency.

Develop schematics and layouts for motor drivers, sensor interfaces, power distribution, and communication modules.

Ensure EMI/EMC compliance and optimize PCB design for minimal interference.

Collaborate with mechanical, software, and embedded engineers to integrate electronic systems seamlessly.

Support prototyping, testing, and debugging of circuit boards to ensure functionality and performance.

Select appropriate components and materials, balancing performance, cost, and availability.

Document designs, revisions, and testing procedures for future reference and production.