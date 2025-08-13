Tuyển Cloud Engineer Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Plot J1 - J2, Thang Long Industrial Park, Kim Chung, Dong Anh, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Perform customer support Operation & Maintenance (O&M) by provide solution/ recommend spare parts / demonstration/ on-site support to enhance machine performance, increase quality, reduce loss rate …etc.

- Support parts sales to increase parts order/ parts sales.

- Windows person to contact with Singapore / Japan side to follow up promotion/ modification/ parts recommend / evaluation the solution at customer side.

Note:

- New members will be attended training at PVPAD / PFSAP training center to improve knowledge / skills before handle activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/Mechanical or Mechatronic Engineering or related equivalent.

- Experience of technical field about maintenance and repairing industrial equipment. Or working in the technical team in the manufacturing. Prefer candidates with experience in operating SMT machines.

- Strong mechanical, electrical, electronic skills.

- Able to work independently and work under pressure.

- Good service mind characteristic.

Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin