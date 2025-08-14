Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duties and responsibilities:

• Undertake duties and responsibilities instructed by the Project Manager;

• Check, inspect and monitor material quality;

• Review and ensure technical reports, test results to meet technical requirements;

• Monitor, take part in on-site tests and inspections;

• Check actual quality on site, promptly detect any violation of quality, and prepare reports (NCRs, CAR/PARs, SIs, Site minutes);

• Coordinate with and support to Site engineers in terms of quality; Coordinate with Supervisors;

• Prepare, distribution Quality Assurance / Quality Control documents;

• Take part in all activities of the Project in terms of quality.

• Stay up-to-date on relevant building codes and safety regulations.

• Assist with obtaining permits and other necessary documentation.

• Other duties as required.