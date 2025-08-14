Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Daewoo E&C VINA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/09/2025
Daewoo E&C VINA

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Site Office of High

- rise Complex Project at Land Lot K8HH1 situated at Centre of Tay Ho Tay New Town, Xuan La ward

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Duties and responsibilities:
• Undertake duties and responsibilities instructed by the Project Manager;
• Check, inspect and monitor material quality;
• Review and ensure technical reports, test results to meet technical requirements;
• Monitor, take part in on-site tests and inspections;
• Check actual quality on site, promptly detect any violation of quality, and prepare reports (NCRs, CAR/PARs, SIs, Site minutes);
• Coordinate with and support to Site engineers in terms of quality; Coordinate with Supervisors;
• Prepare, distribution Quality Assurance / Quality Control documents;
• Take part in all activities of the Project in terms of quality.
• Stay up-to-date on relevant building codes and safety regulations.
• Assist with obtaining permits and other necessary documentation.
• Other duties as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience: 02 years at least on QA-QC position;
• Education: Engineer degree or equivalent required;

Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Daewoo E&C VINA

Daewoo E&C VINA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: H3-CCV1 Building, Starlake New town, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

