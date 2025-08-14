Tuyển Cloud Engineer Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
- Hà Nội: Site Office of High
- rise Complex Project at Land Lot K8HH1 situated at Centre of Tay Ho Tay New Town, Xuan La ward
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Duties and responsibilities:
• Undertake duties and responsibilities instructed by the Project Manager;
• Check, inspect and monitor material quality;
• Review and ensure technical reports, test results to meet technical requirements;
• Monitor, take part in on-site tests and inspections;
• Check actual quality on site, promptly detect any violation of quality, and prepare reports (NCRs, CAR/PARs, SIs, Site minutes);
• Coordinate with and support to Site engineers in terms of quality; Coordinate with Supervisors;
• Prepare, distribution Quality Assurance / Quality Control documents;
• Take part in all activities of the Project in terms of quality.
• Stay up-to-date on relevant building codes and safety regulations.
• Assist with obtaining permits and other necessary documentation.
• Other duties as required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Education: Engineer degree or equivalent required;
Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI