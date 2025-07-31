Tuyển Cloud Engineer SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• NPI (New Product Introduction)

- Evaluate new product quality prior to mass production and shipment

- Consolidate and analyze measurement results; monitor improvement plans for product-related issues

- Prepare FACA (Failure Analysis and Corrective Action) reports for reliability evaluation matters

• Laboratory Staff

- Receive failure analysis requests from relevant departments; discuss and define optimal analysis methods and conditions

- Manage laboratory analysis equipment (e.g., XPS, SEM-EDX, FTIR, etc.)

- Manage analysis results and prepare reports for customers

• ISO / Customer Audit

- Conduct internal audits and prepare for customer factory audits

- Follow up on improvement plans based on customer requirements

- Track, update, and submit regular reports to customers

- Control and manage customer-related documents

• Customer Services