Tuyển Cloud Engineer SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại SEI Electronic Components (Vietnam), Ltd.
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• NPI (New Product Introduction)
- Evaluate new product quality prior to mass production and shipment
- Consolidate and analyze measurement results; monitor improvement plans for product-related issues
- Prepare FACA (Failure Analysis and Corrective Action) reports for reliability evaluation matters
• Laboratory Staff
- Receive failure analysis requests from relevant departments; discuss and define optimal analysis methods and conditions
- Manage laboratory analysis equipment (e.g., XPS, SEM-EDX, FTIR, etc.)
- Manage analysis results and prepare reports for customers
• ISO / Customer Audit
- Conduct internal audits and prepare for customer factory audits
- Follow up on improvement plans based on customer requirements
- Track, update, and submit regular reports to customers
- Control and manage customer-related documents
• Customer Services
