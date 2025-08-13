Tuyển Cloud Engineer Dou Yee Enterprises(S) Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Dou Yee Enterprises(S) Pte Ltd
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
Provide technical and engineering support to assist the sales team in pre- and post-sales activities.
Perform installation, servicing, maintenance, and troubleshooting of equipment and machines after receiving appropriate training from supplier companies.
Respond to basic customer enquiries and support requests, particularly in the absence of the sales team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirements:
Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience.
Diploma or Degree in Engineering or related field.
Able to perform both electrical and mechanical tasks.
Proficient in operating most standard PC software.
Willing to travel outside of Hanoi for machine installation or service assignments (travel duration not exceeding 2 weeks per trip).
Preferably able to communicate in basic Mandarin.
Tại Dou Yee Enterprises(S) Pte Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dou Yee Enterprises(S) Pte Ltd
