Tuyển Cloud Engineer Dou Yee Enterprises(S) Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Responsibilities:

Provide technical and engineering support to assist the sales team in pre- and post-sales activities.

Perform installation, servicing, maintenance, and troubleshooting of equipment and machines after receiving appropriate training from supplier companies.

Respond to basic customer enquiries and support requests, particularly in the absence of the sales team.

Requirements:

Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience.

Diploma or Degree in Engineering or related field.

Able to perform both electrical and mechanical tasks.

Proficient in operating most standard PC software.

Willing to travel outside of Hanoi for machine installation or service assignments (travel duration not exceeding 2 weeks per trip).

Preferably able to communicate in basic Mandarin.

