Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Từ 800 USD

We are seeking an Improvement Engineer to join our team, responsible for driving continuous improvement initiatives across our processes and products. The ideal candidate should possess strong analytical skills and be proficient in Chinese/ English to facilitate communication with global teams.

Key Responsibilities:

Process Analysis:

- Analyze current processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.

- Conduct root cause analysis to determine the underlying issues affecting performance.

Improvement Initiatives:

- Develop and implement improvement strategies to enhance productivity, quality, and efficiency.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and execute improvement projects.

Data Collection and Reporting:

- Gather and analyze data to track progress and measure the impact of improvement initiatives.

- Prepare reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations to management.

Training and Support:

- Provide training and support to team members on improvement methodologies and tools.

- Foster a culture of continuous improvement within the organization.

Compliance and Standards: