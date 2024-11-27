Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Midtown, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD
Good English communication - IELTS 6.5
Candidates with passion in customer care
Ability to work flexibly, enthusiastically, priority given to candidates who have worked in the service industry
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having 2 years of direct experience in CUSTOMER SERVICE
Proficiency in MS office
Initiative, well-communication skills, good with people.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Compulsory insurance:: Social insurance, Health, Unemployment according to Labor Law
Team building, YEP, NYP, Birthday...
Develop your knowledge and skills in an international working environment for your future career path
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
