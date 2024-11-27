Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Midtown, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

Good English communication - IELTS 6.5

Candidates with passion in customer care

Ability to work flexibly, enthusiastically, priority given to candidates who have worked in the service industry

Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Having 2 years of direct experience in CUSTOMER SERVICE

Proficiency in MS office

Initiative, well-communication skills, good with people.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compulsory insurance:: Social insurance, Health, Unemployment according to Labor Law

Team building, YEP, NYP, Birthday...

Develop your knowledge and skills in an international working environment for your future career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM

