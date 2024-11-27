Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM

Chăm sóc khách hàng

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Midtown, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

Good English communication - IELTS 6.5
Candidates with passion in customer care
Ability to work flexibly, enthusiastically, priority given to candidates who have worked in the service industry

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having 2 years of direct experience in CUSTOMER SERVICE
Proficiency in MS office
Initiative, well-communication skills, good with people.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compulsory insurance:: Social insurance, Health, Unemployment according to Labor Law
Team building, YEP, NYP, Birthday...
Develop your knowledge and skills in an international working environment for your future career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH ANH NGỮ BRILLIANT VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2B Chu Mạnh Trinh, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

