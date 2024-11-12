Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, CVPM Quang Trung, Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibility
Act as the main contact point for our client.
Coordinate with the Customer Service Operations (CSO) team, ensuring timely support and assistance to clients.
Oversee and track project timelines, deliverables, and milestones.
Update and maintain the knowledge center with relevant information and documentation.
Collect, analyze, and interpret data for reporting purposes.
Prepare and present reports and findings to the client.
Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to resolve issues as quickly as possible.
Ensure seamless coordination across departments to support project goals.
This position will assist to handle the enquiries via the various channels and platforms
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2-3 years of experience in project coordination or a similar role.
2-3 years of experience
Strong data collection and analysis skills.
data collection and analysis
Experience in Customer Service or related fields.
Customer Service
Fluency in English (4 skills), as this role will involve regular communication with international clients, particularly in Singapore.
Fluency in English (4 skills)
Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
dynamic
Knowledge of the medical/healthcare field is a strong plus.
Knowledge of the medical/healthcare field
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Base salary: competitive salary
13th-month salary
Yearly salary review in March, adhoc in September
Performance bonus
Benefits package:
100% salary and annual leave in probation period
PTO per year: 12 days annual leave + 2.5 days off for women in their period
Participation in social insurance with 100% base salary
Premium healthcare insurance after probation
Career growth opportunities with Career Framework and training programs (leadership, problem solving, critical thinking, project management, etc.)
Internal activities and clubs: Company trip, team building or year-end party, happy Halloween, sports day, football club, badminton club, etc.
Gift for Tet holidays, Women’s days, birthday, wedding, child birth, etc.
Professional and diversity working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
