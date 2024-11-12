Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, CVPM Quang Trung, Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibility

Act as the main contact point for our client.

Coordinate with the Customer Service Operations (CSO) team, ensuring timely support and assistance to clients.

Oversee and track project timelines, deliverables, and milestones.

Update and maintain the knowledge center with relevant information and documentation.

Collect, analyze, and interpret data for reporting purposes.

Prepare and present reports and findings to the client.

Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to resolve issues as quickly as possible.

Ensure seamless coordination across departments to support project goals.

This position will assist to handle the enquiries via the various channels and platforms

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

2-3 years of experience in project coordination or a similar role.

Strong data collection and analysis skills.

Experience in Customer Service or related fields.

Fluency in English (4 skills), as this role will involve regular communication with international clients, particularly in Singapore.

Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of the medical/healthcare field is a strong plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Bonus:

Base salary: competitive salary

13th-month salary

Yearly salary review in March, adhoc in September

Performance bonus

Benefits package:

100% salary and annual leave in probation period

PTO per year: 12 days annual leave + 2.5 days off for women in their period

Participation in social insurance with 100% base salary

Premium healthcare insurance after probation

Career growth opportunities with Career Framework and training programs (leadership, problem solving, critical thinking, project management, etc.)

Internal activities and clubs: Company trip, team building or year-end party, happy Halloween, sports day, football club, badminton club, etc.

Gift for Tet holidays, Women’s days, birthday, wedding, child birth, etc.

Professional and diversity working environment.

