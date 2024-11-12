Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, CVPM Quang Trung, Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibility
Act as the main contact point for our client.
Coordinate with the Customer Service Operations (CSO) team, ensuring timely support and assistance to clients.
Oversee and track project timelines, deliverables, and milestones.
Update and maintain the knowledge center with relevant information and documentation.
Collect, analyze, and interpret data for reporting purposes.
Prepare and present reports and findings to the client.
Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to resolve issues as quickly as possible.
Ensure seamless coordination across departments to support project goals.
This position will assist to handle the enquiries via the various channels and platforms

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
2-3 years of experience in project coordination or a similar role.
2-3 years of experience
Strong data collection and analysis skills.
data collection and analysis
Experience in Customer Service or related fields.
Customer Service
Fluency in English (4 skills), as this role will involve regular communication with international clients, particularly in Singapore.
Fluency in English (4 skills)
Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
dynamic
Knowledge of the medical/healthcare field is a strong plus.
Knowledge of the medical/healthcare field

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Bonus:
Base salary: competitive salary
13th-month salary
Yearly salary review in March, adhoc in September
Performance bonus
Benefits package:
100% salary and annual leave in probation period
PTO per year: 12 days annual leave + 2.5 days off for women in their period
Participation in social insurance with 100% base salary
Premium healthcare insurance after probation
Career growth opportunities with Career Framework and training programs (leadership, problem solving, critical thinking, project management, etc.)
Internal activities and clubs: Company trip, team building or year-end party, happy Halloween, sports day, football club, badminton club, etc.
Gift for Tet holidays, Women’s days, birthday, wedding, child birth, etc.
Professional and diversity working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: CVPM Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-service-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job246675
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất