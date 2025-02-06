Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Customer Experience Mapping Development: Build a CX Mapping and establish service standards to enhance customer experience across touchpoints;
CX Mapping Operations: Train the CX mapping mindset for the key stakeholders, and assess the effectiveness of CX mapping;
Solution Provision and Experience Enhancement: Identify and implement targeted solutions to continually elevate customer experience quality.
Handle customer issues;
Provide customer insight and up-sales consulting to stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from FTU, NEU, or related universities;
Having 3+ years of experience in relevant roles, with expertise in building and managing CX Mapping;
Proficient English: 6.0 IELTS or equivalent;
Strong customer service knowledge;
Strong Communication, Training, Analytical, and Problem-solving skills;
Ability to work independently;
Experience working at a tech company with international clients and with a SaaS model is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Basic Salary: 15.000.000 - 25.000.000 VND/month.
13th-month salary, bonus on 30/04-01/05, 02/09, project...
Team-building activity, Holiday trips, Regular bonding, Tea breaks.
Competency assessment every 6 months, with a clear career advancement path.
An innovative and diverse working environment, with respect and support from colleagues and management.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 56 Tố Hữu, Tòa Lilama10, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

