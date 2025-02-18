Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Service Contract Management
- Drafting and negotiating contract terms to reach the agreement between both sides. Propose to Manager for contract approval and execution.
- Ensuring timely contract signing.
- Managing service contracts with vendors, customers and partner.
- Update and review contract amendment/supplement
- Follow up with vendors/customer accounts contract expiry and renewal
2. Service quotation Management
- Check buying rates from current vendors or find potential vendors whom have competitive rates to catch target rate and get the biz from Customer
- Coordinate with relevant departments such as Operation Team to check the operational cost in order to offer the trucking rate to Customer.
- Prepare quotation to the customer.
- Follow up with customer for the quotation.
3. Cost control
- Make accurate, rapid cost calculations and providing customers with quotations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
