Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Ns Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Service Contract Management

- Drafting and negotiating contract terms to reach the agreement between both sides. Propose to Manager for contract approval and execution.

- Ensuring timely contract signing.

- Managing service contracts with vendors, customers and partner.

- Update and review contract amendment/supplement

- Follow up with vendors/customer accounts contract expiry and renewal

2. Service quotation Management

- Check buying rates from current vendors or find potential vendors whom have competitive rates to catch target rate and get the biz from Customer

- Coordinate with relevant departments such as Operation Team to check the operational cost in order to offer the trucking rate to Customer.

- Prepare quotation to the customer.

- Follow up with customer for the quotation.

3. Cost control

- Make accurate, rapid cost calculations and providing customers with quotations.