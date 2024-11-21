Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Thiên Phước, Phường 9, Quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Responsibility

(1) Customer Inquiries & Support

● Respond promptly to customer inquiries through various channels, including email, live chat, and phone.

● Provide accurate and detailed pricing and delivery information.

● Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle inquiries about the company's products and services.

● Perform customer verifications to ensure secure and accurate information exchange.

--Flexibility to work night shifts as scheduled outside regular business hours.

(2) Complaint Resolution:

● Handle and resolve customer complaints in a timely and professional manner.

● Analyze issues to identify root causes and provide effective solutions.

● Ensure a high level of customer satisfaction while maintaining the company’s best interests.

(3) Social Media & Website Management

● Write and post informative content on social media platforms and the company’s website as assigned.

● Engage with customers through social media channels, ensuring responses align with the company’s brand and communication guidelines.

(4) Collaboration & Teamwork

● Collaborate with company partners to ensure seamless delivery of services to customers.

● Maintain clear & open communication with internal teams to address customer needs effectively.

● Complete necessary documentation and handle customer records as assigned.

● Ensure all customer data and documentation are accurate and up-to-date, in line with company policies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements

● Education: Bachelor’s degree in English, Hospitality, Tourism, Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or a related field.

● Experience: No prior experience required.

● Skills:

○ Strong written, reading, and speaking skills in English.

○ Logical thinking ability to approach and resolve customer inquiries effectively.

○ Ability to work efficiently under pressure and manage customer demands.

○ Excellent problem-solving skills, with a proactive approach to handling challenges.

○ Strong collaboration and communication skills for effective teamwork and customer interactions.

○ Good negotiation skills to manage and resolve customer issues tactfully.

○ Flexibility to work night shifts as scheduled to support customers outside regular business hours.

Company’s Standard Hours:

● Monday - Friday: 8:00 am - 5:30 pm

● Saturday twice per month: 8 am - 5 pm

Customer Service Department

● Day Shift: 8 am - 5:30 pm

● Evening & Night: Coverage is maintained 24/7 with rotating shifts scheduled as follows:

○ 1 of 4 shifts from 5:30 pm to 8:00 am the next day.

○ Shifts after 5:30 pm can be completed remotely (Work from home).

○ Employees who work any shift starting from 12:00 am onward will have the option to Work from home the following day.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Salary: Based on capability & negotiation during the interview.

● Overtime pay for shifts outside regular working hours.

● A friendly, dynamic and professional environment with great chances to learn new skills and gain valuable experience

● Annual leave, insurance following Vietnam Law and as company’s regulation (social insurance and health care insurance, etc.)

● Competitive salary based on your capabilities and contribution

● Performance review once a year (including review salary, recognize employee’s efforts and identify development/ improvement needs)

● Outdoor activities with company support: company trip, birthday gift, mid-autumn gift, 13th-month salary, Year-end party, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY

