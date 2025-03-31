Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

About the Role

Are you a digital marketing expert with a passion for crafting impactful campaigns? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where creativity and strategy go hand in hand? If so, Media MICE wants YOU!

We’re on the lookout for a Digital Marketing Leader to take the lead in designing and executing cutting-edge, multi-channel marketing campaigns. You’ll work across platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, email marketing, and website management—driving both in-house projects and client campaigns in the global ophthalmology sector. This role is perfect for a strategic thinker and creative problem-solver who excels at bridging strategy, execution, and client relationship management.

What You’ll Do

* Marketing Strategy & Campaign Execution

● Develop and implement integrated marketing strategies to elevate Media MICE’s brand and our clients’ market presence.

● Design and execute marketing campaigns across digital, print, video, and event-based initiatives.

● Work closely with our Creative Director and account teams to develop marketing plans and creative briefs.

● Oversee end-to-end campaign execution, ensuring quality, on-time delivery, and budget adherence.

● Track and analyze campaign performance using tools like Google Analytics and Hootsuite, delivering actionable insights.