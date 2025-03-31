Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
- Đà Nẵng: 39 Trần Văn Dư, Phường Mỹ An, Quận Ngũ Hành Sơn, TP Đà Nẵng
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu
About the Role
Are you a digital marketing expert with a passion for crafting impactful campaigns? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where creativity and strategy go hand in hand? If so, Media MICE wants YOU!
We’re on the lookout for a Digital Marketing Leader to take the lead in designing and executing cutting-edge, multi-channel marketing campaigns. You’ll work across platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, email marketing, and website management—driving both in-house projects and client campaigns in the global ophthalmology sector. This role is perfect for a strategic thinker and creative problem-solver who excels at bridging strategy, execution, and client relationship management.
What You’ll Do
* Marketing Strategy & Campaign Execution
● Develop and implement integrated marketing strategies to elevate Media MICE’s brand and our clients’ market presence.
● Design and execute marketing campaigns across digital, print, video, and event-based initiatives.
● Work closely with our Creative Director and account teams to develop marketing plans and creative briefs.
● Oversee end-to-end campaign execution, ensuring quality, on-time delivery, and budget adherence.
● Track and analyze campaign performance using tools like Google Analytics and Hootsuite, delivering actionable insights.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
