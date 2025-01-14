Tuyển Digital Marketing PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PwC is a thought leader in upskilling, and we are looking for people who love to learn and help others do the same. We are in search of a business development manager who will bring PwC’s upskilling propositions to clients by seeking and developing new accounts and growing existing accounts. You will bring knowledge of PwC’s Academy offerings to help solve client’s important problems with relentless drive, tenacity and a sense of possibility.

We are pleased to invite suitably qualified candidates to apply for the position of Business Development (BD) Manager in Vietnam.

What you’ll be doing:

Reporting to the Learning & Development (L&D) Leader, the BD Manager is responsible for supporting initial set up of PwC’s Academy Vietnam’s operations, subsequent business development and training solutions deployment activities. The BD Manager provides proactive and consultative L&D services to internal and external clients. This is accomplished through:

• Analyze market needs and learning gaps to identify potential training solutions to clients

• Drive and implement new initiatives: identify new business opportunities, client propositions and service & solution differentiators.

• Manage the end-to-end process of business development with clients, from prospecting to signing the contracts and renewals.