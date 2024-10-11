Tuyển Digital Marketing Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: T13, Keangnam Hanoi Landmark Tower, khu E6, khu ĐTM Cầu Giấy, phường Mễ Trì, quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

(1) Developing and Managing Marketing Strategies:

Establish marketing strategies aligned with the company’s strategic goals and business conditions, closely collaborating with the Business Development department. Analyze the market, identify target audiences, and track competitive trends while continuously updating Digital Marketing trends and new technologies to deliver innovative and relevant solutions. Refine marketing strategies based on market feedback and business performance.

(2) Developing and Implementing Marketing Strategies:

Develop and execute content strategies, optimize SEO and keywords to enhance organic reach and attract potential customers. Manage digital marketing channels (Google Ads, Social Media, LinkedIn) and paid advertising, monitor, and optimize performance metrics (KPIs). Utilize marketing automation and CRM tools to nurture potential customers, automate campaigns, and track customer behavior. Regularly generate detailed reports on campaign effectiveness, evaluate KPIs, and propose improvements to optimize results.

(3) Collaborating with Departments and Partners:

Work closely with the Business Development department to align marketing strategies with revenue goals and potential customers. Support activities related to pitches and presentations to clients through marketing materials. Connect and build co-marketing campaigns with strategic partners to expand reach and create a greater impact.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 6 years of experience in Digital Marketing targeting English-speaking markets, especially in B2B environments and the IT industry. Knowledge:

+ Knowledge of global ITO clients/markets

+ In-depth understanding of digital marketing tools, design tools, and the latest marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, Google Ads, Social Media, Content Marketing, Lead Generation, and CRM management)

Skills:

+ Strong planning and organizational skills, with the ability to develop and execute detailed marketing strategies + Independent working skills + Goal management skills + Analytic & Strategic thinking + Market research skills + Project management skills + Excellent English communication skills (both written and verbal)

Attitude: Aligns with Sun Core values: Aim high, Be agile, Wasshoi (One-team mindset with others)

Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Creative and Empowering Environment:

Collaborate on impactful digital marketing projects. A culture of innovation and creativity where fresh ideas are encouraged. Freedom to lead initiatives and implement new strategies with team support.

Focus on Growth and Autonomy:

Autonomy in key marketing projects. Regular feedback through performance reviews Access to a wide range of online learning resources (Udemy, LinkedIn, etc.).

Comprehensive Benefits:

Competitive salary, bonuses, and allowances (lunch, living allowance, certifications). Performance review: Twice/a year. Health insurance, seniority benefits, and special care for women. Flexible working hours and team-building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)

