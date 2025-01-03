Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Event Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Event Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
20 - 30 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Event Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 USD

1) Position Overview
The Event Manager will be responsible for organizing tastings, masterclasses, large events, or any other public activities for the Về Để Đi brand. This role offers a unique opportunity to be involved in both strategic planning and hands-on execution. The ideal candidate is a smooth negotiator with excellent time management, bonus points if you have experience in the F&B industry.
2) Scope of work
a) Events calendar strategic planning (20%)
● Assist in the annual event calendar planning to ensure it is aligned with the Marketing and Branding objectives.
● Manage Marketing material inventory including periodically inventory report, Pre-event and Post-event in and out.
● Foresee Marketing material needs and coordinates with suppliers for cost effective and timely delivery.
b) Event execution (30%)
● Draft comprehensive event and campaign proposals including but not limited to Objectives, Budget, Materials, Human resource.
● Conduct site visits to assess technical requirements for events, including those at third-party venues and on-trade outlets.
● Monitor event budget, ensuring all expenditures align with financial targets and demonstrate cost-effectiveness.
● Oversee relationships with vendors and production houses, including negotiation and coordination.
● Collect data and prepare Post-event reports on the effectiveness of event initiatives, offering insights for continual improvement.
c) Distillery Tour management (20%)
● Collect client's information in order to provide quotation that best suit their needs
● Prepare contracts, internal payment process documents
● Plan all aspects of each tour including transportation, printable handouts (if needed), props, on-site location preparation to make storytelling more engaging
● Welcomes tour participants to the distillery and conduct the tour as planned
● Monitor the payment process
d) Key accounts management (20%)
● Learn and understand the needs and desires of Key Accounts to propose appropriate solutions and services.
● Build and maintain close, long-term relationships with major customers through regular communication, understanding needs and resolving arising issues in a timely manner.
● Collect and respond to customer information and opinions on the quality of the company's products and services.
● Develop appropriate business plans and strategies to maintain, expand and increase sales with key customers.
● Participate in the decision-making process, contract signing and business planning of the company related to major customers.
e) Other task assigned by the Supervisor (10%)

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

