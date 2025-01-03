Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 USD

1) Position Overview

The Event Manager will be responsible for organizing tastings, masterclasses, large events, or any other public activities for the Về Để Đi brand. This role offers a unique opportunity to be involved in both strategic planning and hands-on execution. The ideal candidate is a smooth negotiator with excellent time management, bonus points if you have experience in the F&B industry.

2) Scope of work

a) Events calendar strategic planning (20%)

● Assist in the annual event calendar planning to ensure it is aligned with the Marketing and Branding objectives.

● Manage Marketing material inventory including periodically inventory report, Pre-event and Post-event in and out.

● Foresee Marketing material needs and coordinates with suppliers for cost effective and timely delivery.

b) Event execution (30%)

● Draft comprehensive event and campaign proposals including but not limited to Objectives, Budget, Materials, Human resource.

● Conduct site visits to assess technical requirements for events, including those at third-party venues and on-trade outlets.

● Monitor event budget, ensuring all expenditures align with financial targets and demonstrate cost-effectiveness.

● Oversee relationships with vendors and production houses, including negotiation and coordination.

● Collect data and prepare Post-event reports on the effectiveness of event initiatives, offering insights for continual improvement.

c) Distillery Tour management (20%)

● Collect client's information in order to provide quotation that best suit their needs

● Prepare contracts, internal payment process documents

● Plan all aspects of each tour including transportation, printable handouts (if needed), props, on-site location preparation to make storytelling more engaging

● Welcomes tour participants to the distillery and conduct the tour as planned

● Monitor the payment process

d) Key accounts management (20%)

● Learn and understand the needs and desires of Key Accounts to propose appropriate solutions and services.

● Build and maintain close, long-term relationships with major customers through regular communication, understanding needs and resolving arising issues in a timely manner.

● Collect and respond to customer information and opinions on the quality of the company's products and services.

● Develop appropriate business plans and strategies to maintain, expand and increase sales with key customers.

● Participate in the decision-making process, contract signing and business planning of the company related to major customers.

e) Other task assigned by the Supervisor (10%)