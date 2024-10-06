Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/10/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE

IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE

Mức lương
30 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: N02T3, Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Phường Xuân Tảo, Quận Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Build and develop software on Flutter technology platform Participate in taking requirements, analyzing, designing, and building projects for customers Maintain and fix errors to ensure the system operates effectively Participate in projects as directed by Team Leader/PM Job details will be discussed specifically during the interview
Build and develop software on Flutter technology platform
Participate in taking requirements, analyzing, designing, and building projects for customers
Maintain and fix errors to ensure the system operates effectively
Participate in projects as directed by Team Leader/PM
Job details will be discussed specifically during the interview

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 6 year working experience with software development (could be any of web, or backend, or mobile development)
• At least 2 years of experience with Flutter
• Fluent in verbal and written English for clear communication
• Strong analytical and logical thinking skills to understand requirements clearly
• Good understanding of design patterns and best coding practices
• Ability to quickly learn the existing system and carefully raise questions for requirement clarification the before start coding
• Proven problem-solving abilities
• Passion for blockchain technology and its applications
• Nice to have: Basic knowledge of .NET Core

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Salary is evaluated twice a year and bonuses are given at the end of the year. Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and implement sick and maternity benefits according to state regulations. Enjoy other benefits and regimes: Monthly project bonuses, lunch support and other regimes such as vacations, team building, condolences, birthdays, etc. Working hours: Monday to Friday, off on Saturdays and Sundays, and leave according to labor laws.
Salary is evaluated twice a year and bonuses are given at the end of the year.
Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and implement sick and maternity benefits according to state regulations.
Enjoy other benefits and regimes: Monthly project bonuses, lunch support and other regimes such as vacations, team building, condolences, birthdays, etc.
Working hours: Monday to Friday, off on Saturdays and Sundays, and leave according to labor laws.
Development opportunities:
Work in a young and dynamic environment, mainly doing outsourcing projects for foreign customers. Many career advancement opportunities. Participate in English training courses Research and challenge yourself with new technologies through internal workshops Participate in training programs on technology skills and soft skills, working methods (Agile, Scrum, etc.), etc.
Work in a young and dynamic environment, mainly doing outsourcing projects for foreign customers.
Many career advancement opportunities.
Participate in English training courses
Research and challenge yourself with new technologies through internal workshops
Participate in training programs on technology skills and soft skills, working methods (Agile, Scrum, etc.), etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM SEASHORE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa N02T3 Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Phường Xuân Tảo Quận Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

