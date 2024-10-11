Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
- Hồ Chí Minh: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu
Develops the visuals or interfaces using JavaScript, ReactJS, HTML and CSS
Optimize Frontend to ensure good response to the end user.
Solution design interacts with Backend/API.
Optimizing client-side performance, to ensure the user can see the entire page with thin 3s.
Integrate with a third party.
Collaborate with Backend to have a prototype before implementation.
Collaborate with QC to have scenarios based on user stories.
Participate in code review.
Write Unit test (at least 70% coverage) & Integration test.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS/JS.
Experience with popular frameworks/libraries (React.js, Vue.js, Next.js). Previous experience with React.js will be a significant advantage.
Basic understanding of state management tools like Redux or Context API in React.
Experience with CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap and Tailwind CSS. Previous experience with Tailwind CSS will be a significant advantage.
Understanding and experience in designing service-oriented APIs, including REST APIs and gRPC.
Familiarity with source code management tools (Git, GitLab).
Understanding of responsive design.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary (Negotiable)
Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment.
Exposure to high-technology products and services.
Experience a dynamic and active working environment.
Laptop, PC Allowance
Full salary during probation period
Competitive salary
13th-month bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
