Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu

Develops the visuals or interfaces using JavaScript, ReactJS, HTML and CSS Optimize Frontend to ensure good response to the end user. Solution design interacts with Backend/API. Optimizing client-side performance, to ensure the user can see the entire page with thin 3s. Integrate with a third party. Collaborate with Backend to have a prototype before implementation. Collaborate with QC to have scenarios based on user stories. Participate in code review. Write Unit test (at least 70% coverage) & Integration test.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS/JS. Experience with popular frameworks/libraries (React.js, Vue.js, Next.js). Previous experience with React.js will be a significant advantage. Basic understanding of state management tools like Redux or Context API in React. Experience with CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap and Tailwind CSS. Previous experience with Tailwind CSS will be a significant advantage. Understanding and experience in designing service-oriented APIs, including REST APIs and gRPC. Familiarity with source code management tools (Git, GitLab). Understanding of responsive design.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (Negotiable) Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment. Exposure to high-technology products and services. Experience a dynamic and active working environment. Laptop, PC Allowance Full salary during probation period Competitive salary 13th-month bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

