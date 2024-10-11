Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/11/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

IT phần mềm

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Mức lương
9 - 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu

Develops the visuals or interfaces using JavaScript, ReactJS, HTML and CSS Optimize Frontend to ensure good response to the end user. Solution design interacts with Backend/API. Optimizing client-side performance, to ensure the user can see the entire page with thin 3s. Integrate with a third party. Collaborate with Backend to have a prototype before implementation. Collaborate with QC to have scenarios based on user stories. Participate in code review. Write Unit test (at least 70% coverage) & Integration test.
Develops the visuals or interfaces using JavaScript, ReactJS, HTML and CSS
Optimize Frontend to ensure good response to the end user.
Solution design interacts with Backend/API.
Optimizing client-side performance, to ensure the user can see the entire page with thin 3s.
Integrate with a third party.
Collaborate with Backend to have a prototype before implementation.
Collaborate with QC to have scenarios based on user stories.
Participate in code review.
Write Unit test (at least 70% coverage) & Integration test.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS/JS. Experience with popular frameworks/libraries (React.js, Vue.js, Next.js). Previous experience with React.js will be a significant advantage. Basic understanding of state management tools like Redux or Context API in React. Experience with CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap and Tailwind CSS. Previous experience with Tailwind CSS will be a significant advantage. Understanding and experience in designing service-oriented APIs, including REST APIs and gRPC. Familiarity with source code management tools (Git, GitLab). Understanding of responsive design.
Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS/JS.
Experience with popular frameworks/libraries (React.js, Vue.js, Next.js). Previous experience with React.js will be a significant advantage.
Basic understanding of state management tools like Redux or Context API in React.
Experience with CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap and Tailwind CSS. Previous experience with Tailwind CSS will be a significant advantage.
Understanding and experience in designing service-oriented APIs, including REST APIs and gRPC.
Familiarity with source code management tools (Git, GitLab).
Understanding of responsive design.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary (Negotiable) Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment. Exposure to high-technology products and services. Experience a dynamic and active working environment. Laptop, PC Allowance Full salary during probation period Competitive salary 13th-month bonus
Salary (Negotiable)
Opportunities to learn and work in a start-up environment.
Exposure to high-technology products and services.
Experience a dynamic and active working environment.
Laptop, PC Allowance
Full salary during probation period
Competitive salary
13th-month bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11A Nguyễn Văn Mại, Phường 4, Quận Tân bình , TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-frontend-engineer-thu-nhap-9-11-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job211829
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MONTAR HOLIDAYS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH MONTAR HOLIDAYS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MONTAR HOLIDAYS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hộ Kinh Doanh Havi Beauty And Spa
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Hộ Kinh Doanh Havi Beauty And Spa làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Hộ Kinh Doanh Havi Beauty And Spa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Thực Phẩm Tươi Sống Hà Hiền
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Thực Phẩm Tươi Sống Hà Hiền làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Thực Phẩm Tươi Sống Hà Hiền
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 48 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY ASIA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HTM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HTM
16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giáo viên Tin học CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IIG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦM HƯƠNG HOÀNG GIANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦM HƯƠNG HOÀNG GIANG
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Việt Nam
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ PHONG VŨ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH RESORTS INTERNATIONAL VIET NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RESORTS INTERNATIONAL VIET NAM
7 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Nca làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Nca
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Nội Thất Thời Đại Mới làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xây Dựng Nội Thất Thời Đại Mới
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tư vấn bảo hiểm Công Ty TNHH BHTN Sun Life Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH BHTN Sun Life Việt Nam
16 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Dịch vụ quảng cáo Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sửa Chữa Điện Thoại Vui
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đầu Tư Khôi Nguyên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đầu Tư Khôi Nguyên
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research De Heus LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận De Heus LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Chubb Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD Chubb Life Vietnam
800 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Content Creator GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu GOT IT
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Proliance GmbH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 2,500 USD Proliance GmbH
400 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Event Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần BB Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần BB Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH PAN OCEAN INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PAN OCEAN INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Creative Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Elyx
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Product Marketing United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP TM DV Hồng Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty CP TM DV Hồng Đăng
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP TM DV Hồng Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty CP TM DV Hồng Đăng
Trên 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm