Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

An industrial engineer is responsible to lead the company initiative to move towards lean production environment. Acts as a central resource for lean manufacturing and assists with day-to-day production support and improvements. The person in this position is responsible for using Lean Manufacturing principles to drive continuous improvement initiatives and operational excellence. This role is involved in planning, scheduling, and implementing continuous improvement activities (such as Kaizen) on the production floor of a manufacturing facility.

Position Responsibilities:

• Designs, redesigns, or enhances work areas and layouts so that awkward or uncomfortable positions, repetitive motions, and inefficient operations are reduced or eliminated.

• Maintains knowledge of best practices in manufacturing methods, and trends and developments in technology and equipment; applies this knowledge to maintain the organizations competitive edge.

• Identifies and assesses various problems and departures from established manufacturing standards and best practices; researches and recommends solutions.

• Develops and maintains management information, planning, and control systems.

• Implements methods and modifications to reduce production costs.

• Develop/perform the automation project for optimization activities.

• Performs other duties as assigned.