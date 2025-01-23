Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
- Hà Nội: Floor 1, T26 Building, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Purpose
Masterise Homes is looking to hire an Manager - Interior Design to join the Design department team to help drive efficiency and effective function of the company.
The Manager - Interior Design will report to the Director of Interior Design and will assist with implementation of all design activities for all projects assigned to him, and will be assisting the Director of interior design in monitoring day to day activities to insure compliance with MASTERISE design processes, standards & regulations in line with international standards.
Key Responsibilities
1. Design work- Business as usual
a. Participate in drafting of project design brief, scope & deliverables for new projects
b. Be involved in the preparation of request for proposal (RFP), and develop a clear understanding of the format
c. Get familiar with Technical proposals received from the consultants and research company qualifications for comparable projects, and present findings to the Director
d. Participate in establishing project delivery timelines in coordination with other Managers & Director
e. Attend kick off meetings, Technical coordination meetings, and weekly progress meetings with the consultants
f. Seek Director’s assistance to get familiar the Project Design Management Plan (PDMP) for assigned projects
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI