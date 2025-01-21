Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 8, AP Tower, 518B Dien Bien Phu, Ward 21, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Assist with accounts payable and receivable processes;

• Perform bank reconciliations;

• Assist with month-end close processes;

• Perform other accounting duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. 4th year student / just graduated.

2. Proficiency in Windows, including MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint; fund-raising data management systems knowledge helpful.

3. Ability to work independently and with professional discretion.

4. Excellent management, time-management, and problem-solving skills.

5. Focus on details, accuracyConversant in English (speaking/writing/reading), PC literacy

Tại Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Clean Capital Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin