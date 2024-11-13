Tuyển Hành chính kho Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Hành chính kho Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Hành chính kho

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính kho Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam (LMV) (Nhà máy LEGO Việt Nam), Số 1 đường số 3, VSIP III, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Huyện Tân Uyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính kho Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This position will be working at our factory in VSIP3, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong.
Core Responsibilities:
· Knowledge of warehouse managements system, processes and workflows to carry out transactions in COMBI 2.0 (SAP)
· Prepares production plans for individual warehouse operators
· Checks the readiness of orders according to the production plan and according to COMBI (ZG35/ZG802)
· Informs WHLO about changes in the production plan and ascertains the reasons for incomplete orders
· Informs WHLO about possible risks/problems with individual orders (lack of material, material is to arrive at the last minute from the supplier)
· Orders extra material for production
· Performs system regulation of material and then records the regulation in the Regulation file.
· Systematic and physical control of returned goods transfer of materials to the correct building, subsequently informs SL/TC about errors caused by operators or other departments devices
· Other departments: Responsible for meeting the requirements of the QA/jail department (tracking material, depicking and loading material)
· Searching for material during a production request
· Drives forklifts of different kind
· He/She fully complies with all safety regulations, especially when it comes to driving a forklift
· Comply with work procedures, order in the workplace and all safety and hygiene rules
· Is responsible for entrusted handling equipment, work tools and other company property in the entrusted section
· Report logistic situation/non-compliance cases to the leader in time
· Complete other tasks assigned by the superior
· Comply with 5S
Play your part in our team succeeding!
Logistic within factory is of the key player to support all production departments. It starts with receiving of material, storage of material in the warehouses, supplying production lines and loading the finished products which goes to distribution center.
Warehouse Operator Specialist provides maximum support mainly to the production in order to ensure the fulfillment of the planned goals while simultaneously complying with the principles of quality and work safety.
Do you have what it takes?
· Experience in WH min. 1 year
· Experience with WMS (SAP preferably)
· Good communication skills
· Good eyesight (no colourblind)
· Positive attitude
· Good collaboration and teamwork
· Willingness and ability to learn new things
· Active and proactive approach
· Ability to recoginze and report a problem
· Flexibility, ability to adapt and accept changes
· Stress resistance
* Nice to have:Forklift driving licence and experience
Ngành nghề: Vận chuyển / Giao nhận / Kho vận
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Bình Dương

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Do you have what it takes?
· Experience in WH min. 1 year
· Experience with WMS (SAP preferably)
· Good communication skills
· Good eyesight (no colourblind)
· Positive attitude
· Good collaboration and teamwork
· Willingness and ability to learn new things
· Active and proactive approach
· Ability to recoginze and report a problem
· Flexibility, ability to adapt and accept changes
· Stress resistance
* Nice to have:Forklift driving licence and experience

Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Lego Manufacturing Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 1 Đường số 3, Khu Công Nghiệp Việt Nam – Singapore III, Phường Hội Nghĩa, Thị xã Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

