Tuyển HR Generalist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, KCN Long Thành, X. Tam An, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of recruitment (office staff and workers). Make recruitment report.

In charge of onboarding process including collecting fingerprint for timekeeping, filing personnel documents, background check (for newcomers and annually for sensitive positions and departments) by company procedure), opening bank account, conducting orientation training and periodical training plan assigned by HQ, customers' requirement, by company management, prepare temporary and official employees' card etc.

Process of data and paperwork in system and in excel file for new employees' information.

In charge of offboarding process including sending list of resigned employees with photo to security guards, deleting fingerprint of resigned employees in system, conduct exit interview.

Other tasked of HR functions assigned by direct superior.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Can communicate in English

Manufacturing background

Detail oriented, hard-working to achieve target and deadline

Teamworks

Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Shuttle bus from HCMC and Bien Hoa

24-hours insurance on the first working day

Working hours: From Mon to Fri: from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Sat: from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Lunch and OT meal in factory

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin