Tuyển HR Generalist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Tuyển HR Generalist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/12/2024
STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, KCN Long Thành, X. Tam An, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of recruitment (office staff and workers). Make recruitment report.
In charge of onboarding process including collecting fingerprint for timekeeping, filing personnel documents, background check (for newcomers and annually for sensitive positions and departments) by company procedure), opening bank account, conducting orientation training and periodical training plan assigned by HQ, customers' requirement, by company management, prepare temporary and official employees' card etc.
Process of data and paperwork in system and in excel file for new employees' information.
In charge of offboarding process including sending list of resigned employees with photo to security guards, deleting fingerprint of resigned employees in system, conduct exit interview.
Other tasked of HR functions assigned by direct superior.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Can communicate in English
Manufacturing background
Detail oriented, hard-working to achieve target and deadline
Teamworks

Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Shuttle bus from HCMC and Bien Hoa
24-hours insurance on the first working day
Working hours: From Mon to Fri: from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Sat: from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Lunch and OT meal in factory

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp Long Thành, Xã Tam An, Long Thành, Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hr-generalist-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-dong-nai-job258448
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Chi nhánh Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp nhựa Phú Lâm
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Tuyển Kế toán dự án Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu
Công TY Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đèo Cả
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Đồng Nai Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Thương mại và Kỹ thuật Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đồng Nai Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Full-time , Part-time tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Nối Nhân Lực Worklink Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Năng Lượng Việt Thăng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ĐỨC HIẾU
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Long An
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT- THƯƠNG MẠI- DỊCH VỤ ĐÀI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Lâm Đồng
Công TY TNHH Việt Farm
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH May thời trang Nam Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 10 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hưng Yên
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Tuyển Tuyển dụng thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất