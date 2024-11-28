Tuyển HR Generalist thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
- Đồng Nai: Đường số 1, KCN Long Thành, X. Tam An, Long Thành, Huyện Long Thành
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In charge of recruitment (office staff and workers). Make recruitment report.
In charge of onboarding process including collecting fingerprint for timekeeping, filing personnel documents, background check (for newcomers and annually for sensitive positions and departments) by company procedure), opening bank account, conducting orientation training and periodical training plan assigned by HQ, customers' requirement, by company management, prepare temporary and official employees' card etc.
Process of data and paperwork in system and in excel file for new employees' information.
In charge of offboarding process including sending list of resigned employees with photo to security guards, deleting fingerprint of resigned employees in system, conduct exit interview.
Other tasked of HR functions assigned by direct superior.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Manufacturing background
Detail oriented, hard-working to achieve target and deadline
Teamworks
Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
24-hours insurance on the first working day
Working hours: From Mon to Fri: from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM, Sat: from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
Lunch and OT meal in factory
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại STELLA LEATHER GOODS (HO CHI MINH) CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI